Jim Donnan on UGA football questions and baseball success

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discuss Georgia Baseball’s historic season and what it does for the athletic department when a sport is performing at a high level. They also discuss Georgia’s cornerback depth and what the Bulldogs return in Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones. They wrap the show with questions from UGASports.com.

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