JJ Brown enjoys 'more personal and detailed' visit to Georgia

JJ Brown saw his recruitment take off thanks to Georgia.

The 2027 prospect from Parkview High School earned an offer from the Bulldogs during a gameday visit last September. That was the first Power Four offer for Brown, who has since collected offers from North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Nebraska, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Auburn, and others.

Brown returned to Athens to get a more in-depth look at the Bulldogs during a January 31 Junior Day visit.

“I’ve been to Georgia before, but this visit felt more personal and detailed,” Brown said. “The coaches really focused on development, fit, and where I see myself long-term. It wasn’t just about football for a day – it was about what the next three to four years would look like on and off the field.”

The latest visit featured one major change from the previous trips to Athens.

Junior Day allowed Brown to establish a relationship with new offensive line coach Phil Rauscher, who recently took over for Stacy Searels. In their “very real and football-driven” conversations, Rauscher explained exactly what he expects from offensive linemen at Georgia and how Brown could fit in.

“I took away that he’s very detailed, very demanding, and truly invested in his guys,” Brown said. “What stands out most is how genuine and direct he is. He tells you exactly what he expects and exactly what you need to do to play at Georgia. I really respect that. He’s intense, but you can tell he cares a lot about development and accountability, and that’s something I’m looking for in a coach.”

Brown added that he learned more about Georgia’s emphasis on fundamentals and preparation along the offensive line during this visit.

The relationship with head coach Kirby Smart, meanwhile, continues to grow as well. Brown sees Smart’s program as one centered on winning and player development, spearheaded by a coach “that would push you every day and hold you to the highest standard.”

That standard is what stands out most to Brown as he evaluates the Bulldogs, who are “looking for guys who want to be great.”

“Everything there is about being elite – from the facilities, to the coaching, to the culture,” Brown said. “They develop players, they compete for championships, and they prepare guys for the next level. That combination is hard to beat.”

Georgia is a strong early contender as Brown’s recruitment progresses. He plans to be back in Athens for another visit either in the spring or later in 2026.