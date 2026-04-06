Jordan Ross intends to enter the transfer portal

Georgia guard Jordan Ross will become the fifth Bulldog to enter the transfer portal, per a report from ON3’s Joe Tipton.

Ross, a rising senior, transferred to Georgia last offseason after starting his career at Saint Mary’s. The Pleasant Grove, Utah, native went on to start in 25 of his 32 appearances this past season for Georgia, averaging 6.7 points, 2.3 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game.

He played 20.9 minutes per game, shooting 42 percent from the field and 31 percent from beyond the arc. Ross featured in a backcourt for Georgia that also featured Jeremiah Wilkinson and Smurf Millender, both of whom averaged over 25 minutes per game.

However, despite all three still having eligibility remaining, only Millender is confirmed to be returning to Georgia next season. Like Ross, Wilkinson – Georgia’s leading scorer – will enter the transfer portal after joining from California last offseason.

Ross joins Wilkinson, Somto Cyril, Dylan James, and Jackson McVey as Georgia’s outgoing transfers thus far.

The portal officially opens at midnight on Tuesday, April 7th, and will close on April 21.

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