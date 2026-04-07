Kanon Catchings announces return to Georgia

Georgia forward Kanon Catchings will return to Athens for a second season after transferring in from BYU last offseason.

The rising junior’s return was announced on Georgia basketball’s official social media pages. Catchings joins fellow forward Kareem Stagg and guard Smurf Millender as three players who have announced their returns for next season.

Catchings, a former highly rated prospect from Indianapolis, Indiana, started his career at BYU. He’d spend one season with the Cougars, appearing in 31 games, averaging 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

He then transferred to Georgia, where he started in all 32 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, while shooting 42.3 percent from the field. His 37.6 percent from beyond the arc ranked only behind Millender among Georgia’s starting contributors.

Meanwhile, as Georgia now knows the returns of at least three players from its NCAA tournament team, they already have six players who have entered the transfer portal. Among those six are key contributors like Somto Cyril and Jeremiah Wilkinson.

The transfer portal officially opened at midnight on Tuesday, April 27, and will remain that way until April 21.

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