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Kirby Smart lists Georgia players who are out for spring practice

IMG_1617by: Harrison Reno53 minutes agoHarrisonReno
NCAA Football: Sugar Bowl-Mississippi at Georgia
Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

As Georgia prepares for its first day of spring practice, head coach Kirby Smart revealed a lengthy list of players out with injuries.

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