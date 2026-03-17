Kirby Smart lists Georgia players who are out for spring practice

Kirby Smart lists Georgia players who are out for spring practiceby: Harrison Reno53 minutes agoHarrisonRenoRead In AppJan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn ImagesAs Georgia prepares for its first day of spring practice, head coach Kirby Smart revealed a lengthy list of players out with injuries.