Georgia falls in regular-season finale

AUBURN, Ala. – A 14-4 loss in eight innings to No. 4 Auburn on Saturday was not the way Georgia preferred to end the regular season. But as the Bulldogs turn their attention to what lies ahead, they undoubtedly cannot wait for it to begin.

Despite seeing its winning streak snapped at 11, Georgia has plenty to be excited about.

By winning the SEC regular season title, the Bulldogs have a double-bye in the conference tournament. The Bulldogs do not have to play until Thursday at the Hoover Met. First pitch is 3 p.m.

But what lies beyond is where the main focus lies.

Georgia (43-12, 23-7) will host an NCAA Regional in Athens the end of May. Experts agree the Bulldogs will also receive a national seed. Despite a lower RPI (15), many predict Johnson’s team will be the third seed behind UCLA and Georgia Tech.

Saturday’s game had the feel of a team ready to get postseason underway.

However, there was one significant highlight.

Catcher Daniel Jackson became just the sixth player in NCAA history to hit at least 25 home runs and steal 25 bases with his swipe of second the fifth. Earlier, Jackson blasted his 27th home run, a two run shot in the first.

Jackson’ blast put the Bulldogs up 3-0 before Auburn tied the game in the bottom of the second.

The teams traded home runs in the fourth. First, it was Cole Johnson, whose first-career home put Georgia back in front.

But not for long. Bub Terrell led off the bottom of inning with a 427-foot shot off the scoreboard to the game a second time.

Terrell wasn’t done.

The big left-fielder cranked a three-run homer in the fifth to key a six-run fifth for the Tigers.

Trailing 10-4, skipper Wes Johnson used the opportunity to give other players opprtunities.

That included getting Kenny Ishikawa back on the mound. The Bulldogs could use a dependable lefty, but unfortunately it does not appear Ishikawa will be that guy.

In just a third of a inning, walked two and allowed two runs on a homer by Cade Belyue.

Auburn tacked on two more runs in the seventh off Justin Byrd, before ending the game in the eighth.