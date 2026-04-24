Monroe Freeling drafted by Carolina Panthers

Monroe Freeling is officially Georgia’s latest first-round pick.

The former Bulldog has been drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the 19th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Freeling has been a fast-riser throughout the pre-draft process, with his athleticism among the traits that proved valuable to NFL scouts.

“As far as a left tackle, Monroe Freeling looks the part. If you could draw up the perfect, let’s say, left tackle, it’s him,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. told UGASports during a teleconference last week. “I love his pass pro performance. I thought when you watched him, he showed he could be an active pass protector. His run blocking needs working on. He only had 17 starts, so he’s basically a one-year starter, Freeling is.”

Freeling appeared in every game for Georgia over the past two seasons, solidifying himself as the starting left tackle in 2025. He earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors twice in 2025 after Georgia’s wins over Auburn and Texas.

“His flexibility is off the charts,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said at Georgia’s Pro Day in March. “His muscle mass for his size. He’s got really low body fat. I don’t think he’s reached his full potential. Some of the guys have gotten really good over four and five years. He was here three. He still has tremendous upside. I don’t think we’ve seen the best of Monroe all the way yet. He’s going to be probably a 10, 15-year pro because he’s really durable. He takes care of his body. He’s intelligent. He can play all the positions.”

Freeling joins Isaiah Wynn (2018, New England), Andrew Thomas (2020, New York Giants), Isaiah Wilson (2020, Tennessee), Broderick Jones (2023, Pittsburgh), and Amarius Mims (2024, Cincinnati) as Georgia offensive linemen drafted in the first round during Smart’s tenure as Bulldog head coach.