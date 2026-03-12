More Georgia Bulldogs reunite in NFL Free Agency

Day one of NFL free agency saw three former Georgia Bulldogs reunite out west on one team. Now, as free agency reaches its fourth day, it seems the Philadelphia Eagles are being given a run for their money in being the “Philly Dawgs.”

Two more Bulldogs found new homes on Wednesday, with the perhaps unexpected twist that won’t have them play far from Athens.

Channing Tindall – Atlanta Falcons

It hasn’t been the start to the 25-year-old’s career that many hoped for after he was taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Channing Tindall joined his fourth team, the Atlanta Falcons, on a one-year deal per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Tindall played in just 44 games with the Miami Dolphins, the team that drafted him, before being released during final roster cuts last season. He then signed with the Arizona Cardinals for a season, playing in seven games and totaling eight tackles.

Azeez Ojulari – Atlanta Falcons

Tindall was just the first former Bulldog to sign with the Falcons. Soon after, Azeez Ojulari joined on a one-year deal.

The former second-round pick of the New York Giants spent last season in Philadelphia after four years in New York. Ojulari played in just three games for the Eagles this past season before he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury.