Nation's No. 3 defensive lineman Prince Che building strong connection with Georgia

One of the top defensive line prospects in the 2028 cycle continues to build a strong relationship with Georgia after making multiple trips to Athens this spring.

Thomas County Central four-star defensive lineman Prince Che most recently attended the Bulldogs’ G-Day scrimmage in April. The nation’s No. 21 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking in the 2028 class came away impressed with both Georgia’s defensive line development and the culture surrounding the program.

The Bulldogs may have helped themselves as much as anyone for the Thomasville native during the spring.

Che said getting a chance to watch defensive line coach Tray Scott work during G-Day stood out immediately.

“I really got to see the D-line and Coach Scott,” Che said. “I talked to him and saw the mentality they go out with.”

Unique connections

One player who especially caught Che’s attention was Georgia defensive lineman Nasir Johnson.

Che said his own position coach at Thomas County Central had previously coached Johnson, giving him another reason to watch the Bulldogs’ defensive front closely during the visit.

Che also spent time around current Georgia defensive lineman Gabe Harris, who continues to maintain regular contact with the rising prospect. Harris grew up in Thomasville, so he and Che have a strong relationship.

“I talk to Gabe,” Che said. “He helps me with stuff — what I need to know and what I need to do to be a better player on and off the field.”

That mentorship has only strengthened Che’s impression of Georgia’s culture and development pipeline.

“The relationship with Coach Scott is really tight right now,” Che said. “He’s somebody I think can coach me in the future. I really like him because he makes you better on and off the field. He cares about you.”

Georgia appears to be recruiting Che primarily as a 3-technique defensive lineman, though the versatile prospect believes he can line up anywhere along the front.

“Three-tech, but I could really play anything they want me to,” he said.

Getting more in-depth

The Bulldogs also made an impression with the way meetings were conducted behind the scenes.

Che got an opportunity to sit in on a defensive line meeting during his visit in early April and said the attention to detail stood out.

“The players mostly went over what they got wrong and corrected it,” Che said.

Che also noted that Georgia’s coaches challenged recruits during portions of the meeting process to test their football intelligence.

“They’re trying to see where you are and what you know about the game,” Che said. “They’re trying to see your intelligence on the field.”

Development remains one of Georgia’s strongest selling points with defensive linemen nationwide, and Che is well aware of what the Bulldogs have produced under head coach Kirby Smart and Scott.

Che pointed specifically to former Georgia star Jordan Davis and to the success of defensive linemen who have excelled after leaving Athens.

“I think Georgia’s D-line program is really great,” Che said. “They’ve made some tough guys on the D-line.”

After seeing multiple Bulldogs selected in the NFL Draft again this spring and watching players like Davis earn massive NFL contracts, Che believes it reinforces Georgia’s reputation as one of college football’s premier developmental programs.

“That says Georgia really takes time to develop and craft their D-linemen,” Che said.

What’s next?

Che has been one of the more active prospects on the recruiting trail this offseason. In addition to visiting Georgia, he also made stops at Florida, Florida State University, Texas A&M, and Georgia Tech. Che also plans to visit Texas and USC.

Che will return to Athens this summer with Thomas County Central for a camp. The Bulldogs remain firmly in the mix.

“The coaching staff showed me love, and being around the players, I got to see how physical my position group was and how they practiced,” Che said.