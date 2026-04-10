Nation's No. 4 EDGE Kam McGee details recent Georgia visit

Kameron McGee recently made another trip to Athens. There, the nation’s No. 31 prospect in the 2027 class continued to build his relationship with the Georgia coaching staff and get a closer look at the program.

The visit stood out to McGee, as he spent time with the Bulldogs’ coaches. Highlighting the trip was his growing connection with new outside linebackers coach Larry Knight and head coach Kirby Smart.

“The visit was great,” McGee told UGASports. “I’ve built a good relationship with Coach Knight, and I got to talk with Coach Smart a little bit, too. Just getting inside tips and trying to get an advantage on every little thing I can.”

McGee noted that while Georgia’s coaching transition from Chidera Uzo-Diribe to Knight initially brought some uncertainty, the relationship has remained steady.

“Coach Diribe was recruiting me before, but then he left for the NFL, and Coach Knight followed up,” McGee said. “It’s been the same energy, same level of recruiting.”

Details of the trip

During his time in Athens, McGee observed practice environments up close, including individual drills and position work.

“I got to go through individuals and watch how hands-on Coach Knight is,” he said. “He shows players exactly what he wants and explains why he’s coaching them a certain way.”

That hands-on development approach is part of what continues to attract McGee to Georgia, a program known for consistently producing NFL talent at his position.

McGee pointed to the Bulldogs’ long track record of success at his position group as a key selling point.

“You can go back and see they’ve had guys drafted almost every year since 2000 at my position,” he said. “It’s just the history there.”

McGee also spoke about the intensity of Georgia’s program under Smart, noting the competitive daily environment as a major factor in player development.

“Coach Smart runs a strict program,” McGee said. “You’re going against the best players in the country every day. That’s going to shape you for the NFL or whatever comes after college.”

Georgia’s NFL pipeline continues to resonate with McGee, who referenced recent defensive standouts such as Travon Walker, Mykel Williams, and others who have gone on to succeed in the pros. He also said he models aspects of his game after former Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young.

For McGee, Georgia’s pitch is straightforward: development and production at the next level.

“Guys in the NFL,” he said, summing up the Bulldogs’ message.

When asked what stands out in his game, McGee pointed to his athleticism as the primary draw for college coaches.

“My explosiveness is what jumps out on tape, and my speed and twitchiness,” he said.

What’s next for McGee?

McGee, who has taken multiple visits to Georgia, including one during his freshman year, said he is still working through a wide-ranging recruitment process with several programs involved. While schools such as Notre Dame have remained in the mix, he emphasized that his focus is still on evaluating options across the country.

McGee is currently unsure whether he will schedule an official visit to Georgia.



“It’s tough to say right now. I can’t really say whether I will or won’t, but Georgia is definitely a great school,” he said.