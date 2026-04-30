No. 2 tight end Jaxon Dollar commits to Georgia

Todd Hartley has landed yet another elite tight end.

Jaxon Dollar, the No. 2 tight end and No. 37 overall prospect in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking, has committed to Georgia. The North Carolina native picked the Bulldogs over Notre Dame, Texas, Miami, and others.

Dollar recently visited Athens for the G-Day spring game on April 18, one of several visits to campus he has made in his recruitment.

“This visit really highlighted the opportunity to be developed,” Dollar told UGASports after the visit. “A ton of talent in the position room to learn from and compete with, and a great position coach in Coach (Todd) Hartley to learn from.”

The relationship with Hartley, as well as the bond with head coach Kirby Smart, played a major role in Dollar’s decision to become a Bulldog.

“(Hartley) is always good to me and my family. I like the way he treats every player in his room from top to bottom the same and holds everyone to the same standard, while also giving everyone the same support and guidance,” Dollar said after his G-Day visit. “I spoke with Coach Smart before the game and a little bit after, and it’s always genuine. He isn’t the type to hype you up and make you feel like you’re the greatest recruit in the world, but he is really good about making you feel wanted.”

Dollar is the ninth commit in Georgia’s 2027 class. He is the third top-100 prospect to pledge to the Bulldogs, joining running back Kemon Spell and corner Donte Wright.

As for the tight end position, Dollar is joining a perennially loaded group in Athens. While Lawson Luckie is set to graduate after the 2026 season, the Bulldogs will have Jaden Reddell, Colton Heinrich, Ethan Barbour, Elyiss Williams, Kaiden Prothro, Brayden Fogle, and Lincoln Keyes with eligibility heading into 2027.

“I think for anybody that would be going to Georgia as a tight end, is in it for the long run. I mean, the dudes are obviously stout. I mean, you got Kaiden, Jaden Luckue. I mean, I could Elyiss and dogs everywhere,” Dollar said. “But I think anybody that goes into that spot, has got a lot of confidence in themselves, and Coach Hartley’s ability to add you to that list of guys that are going to be next up. And I definitely see myself with every bit of the ability to get in line and pay my dues and hopefully make some plays early on when I’m given the opportunity. So I think it’s just mainly development and opportunity to be a part of some big time football.”