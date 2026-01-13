Oklahoma transfer DB Gentry Williams commits to Georgia

Gentry Williams has found his new home.

The former Oklahoma defensive back has committed to Georgia. Williams is the fourth defensive back to transfer to Georgia, joining former Clemson safety Khalil Barnes, East Carolina safety Ja’Marley Riddle, and USC corner Braylon Conley.

Williams will have one year of eligibility remaining. He ranked as the No. 8 cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class by Rivals, choosing Oklahoma over Arkansas, Florida, USC, and other offers.

Williams played in 12 games in a reserve role as a freshman in 2022. He then started 10 games in 2023, registering 30 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and three interceptions.

An injury cut Williams’ 2024 season short after just two games. He appeared in just six games in 2025, recording 10 total tackles and one tackle for loss.

“Excited for him. He’s been through a lot,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said about Williams in September. “A great example of a guy not giving up on his opportunity. It would’ve been easy for him to try and start over or maybe even just kind of give in and think it wasn’t in the cards. Really thankful for his toughness and his resolve to figure it out. He’s a wonderful leader. And he’s got a great, positive energy about him and tremendous wisdom as well. He’s a really connected guy, one of our best leaders on our team and excited to see him have success. I know he’s going to play his best year for football.”

Williams could get a look at either safety or star in Athens in addition to possibly providing depth at corner.