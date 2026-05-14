Olayiwola Taiwo feels at home with Georgia offer

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – Growing up watching Georgia, Olayiwola Taiwo always dreamed of one day earning an opportunity from the in-state powerhouse.

That dream became a possible reality when the Bulldogs officially offered the versatile 2027 Lovejoy edge rusher. When they officially extended an offer recently, it quickly became one of the biggest moments of Taiwo’s recruitment so far.

“It means a whole lot to me,” Taiwo told UGASports. “I actually grew up watching Georgia a lot. They were always one of those schools where I said I’d love to play for them one day. So when the coach called and offered me, it really felt unreal.”

An early connection

Taiwo, who also goes by Gideon, said Georgia had been building a relationship with him well before the offer became public. Former outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe was one of the first Georgia staff members to begin recruiting him.

“Coach Uzo-Diribe actually came to see me in February,” Taiwo said. “He took a picture with me, compared his height to mine and all those good things, and let me know I was on Georgia’s board.”

That relationship carries extra meaning for Taiwo because of his Nigerian roots. Although he was born in the United States, his family moved back to Nigeria when he was a baby, then eventually returned to the United States.

Georgia’s growing ties with Nigerian players and staff have stood out to him throughout the process.

“That’s actually really cool,” Taiwo said. “They recruit a lot of people with my background, so it’d be nice to go to a team where I can see a whole lot of people who are back from where I’m from.”

Georgia assistant offensive line coach Edmund Kugbila, who also has Nigerian ties, has helped reinforce that familiarity. However, Larry Knight, who replaced Chidera Uzo-Diribe, has become the coach Taiwo communicates with the most throughout the recruiting process.

A transition to Knight

Knight and the Bulldogs are also selling Taiwo on his versatility — something that fits naturally with his hybrid edge-defender and linebacker role.

Taiwo said Knight has already spent considerable time helping him develop technically.

“I went up there for a spring practice,” Taiwo said. “Coach Knight is a really cool guy. He came down and worked me out. He even gave me tips on things I can fix.”

Taiwo added that Georgia’s staff later put him on a Zoom call to continue coaching him on technique adjustments and to show him how certain movements should look compared to Georgia players already in the program.

The Lovejoy standout models parts of his game after former Georgia defenders such as Jalen Carter and current Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker.

Walker’s versatility especially jumps out to Taiwo.

“He can pass rush, he can play linebacker, he can cover, he can take on short routes,” Taiwo said. “You can put his hand in the dirt or stand him up. He’s a very versatile player.”

Taiwo’s own game mirrors some of those same traits. At roughly 6-foot-4 with the ability to rush off the edge or play in space, he has become one of the more intriguing defensive prospects on Georgia’s 2027 board.

The Bulldogs have made it clear how highly they think of Taiwo as well.

“A big school like Georgia offering you means they think highly of you,” Taiwo said. “They think you can compete. They said Coach Schumann is only taking one on his board, so being one of those guys they believe could be the one for their team means a lot.”

What’s next?

Georgia is now working to get Taiwo back on campus for an official visit sometime toward the end of June. While no date has been finalized, the Bulldogs are firmly in the mix moving forward.

Taiwo said he does not currently have a commitment timeline and plans to take his time through the recruiting process before narrowing down his options.

Along with Georgia, schools such as Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech are also heavily involved early in his recruitment.