Phelps bounces back in big way against Texas

OMAHA, Nebraska — Georgia needed someone to break through in a game where offense was at a premium.

Junior third baseman and leadoff hitter Tre Phelps answered the call.

After striking out in his first two at-bats against Texas starter Luke Harrison, Phelps rebounded to deliver two of the Bulldogs’ most important hits and made several key defensive plays as they defeated the Longhorns 2-0 Tuesday night at Charles Schwab Field, keeping their College World Series hopes alive.

Coming up clutch

Phelps finished 2-for-5 with a RBI, helping Georgia advance to another elimination game while backing a dominant pitching performance from Dylan Vigue and Justin Byrd.

The junior’s biggest moment came at the top of the fifth inning.

With two outs and Brennan Hudson on second base, Phelps lined a double into left field to score Hudson and break a scoreless tie. The hit came after Harrison had baffled Georgia hitters early, piling up strikeouts and keeping the Bulldogs off balance through the first four innings.

“There wasn’t,” Phelps said when asked if coaches had spoken with him between his first two strikeout at-bats and his fifth-inning double. “(Head coach) Wes (Johnson) talked to me before the game, and he said, ‘No matter what, whether you’re 5-for-5 or 0-for-5, no matter what happens, I just want to see you have fun.’

“Whether once I was 0-for-2 and two Ks, it was whatever. It was like, let’s get the next at-bat and keep having fun.”

Johnson’s message paid off.

Phelps added another crucial hit in the seventh inning, singling to move Ryan Black to third base. Moments later, Black scored on a sacrifice fly by Rylan Lujo to provide an insurance run in what had become a tense pitchers’ duel.

Johnson said he never doubted Phelps would eventually break through despite the rough start.

“I thought he was pressing yesterday,” Johnson said. “I didn’t think he was pressing all day. Even though he struck out his first two times, Luke was really good for four innings. I didn’t think his swings were bad the first two at-bats. Just thought that Luke was good and executed some pitches into some spots we had trouble hitting. So I wasn’t worried about Tre.”

Phelps’ impact extended beyond the batter’s box.

In the bottom of the fifth, Phelps tracked down a foul pop-up near the third-base dugout for the inning’s final out, stranding a Texas runner and preserving Georgia’s slim one-run lead.

That defensive support was not lost on Vigue, who delivered four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

“It’s super easy too when I have the belief of my coaches and my teammates and especially the teammates in the field making all of those plays for me as well,” Vigue said.

Georgia’s pitching staff once again carried the Bulldogs on the sport’s biggest stage. Vigue and Byrd combined to shut out a Texas lineup that had been one of the nation’s most dangerous offenses throughout the season.

Phelps was quick to recognize the effort.

“First, I want to give a shout-out to our whole pitching staff for all postseason,” he said. “They put a great hitting group in their backpack and just carried us all the way to Omaha, where we are now.”

The victory allowed Georgia to bounce back from Monday night’s loss to Oklahoma and continue its postseason run.

“Just being able to keep the guys to know, yeah, we can do it, we will do it,” Phelps said. “We’ve been bouncing back all year. Had some tough losses. I think we’ve done a great job at answering the bell.”