Receiver Tre Shields signing with Georgia

Georgia has added one more player to its 2026 recruiting class.

Receiver Tre Shields has signed with the Bulldogs, according to UGASports sources. He will enroll in school this summer and be with the team when fall practice begins.

Shields is still fairly new to football. He played his senior year for Flowery Branch. Still, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect emerged as a big-play weapon for the Falcons in 2025 while racking up over 1,000 receiving yards.

Check out Shields’ senior film here

Shields’ addition now gives Georgia four incoming freshmen receivers.

He joins Craig Dandridge, Ryan Mosley, and Dallas Dickerson in Georgia’s 2026 class. The other three all signed in December and participated in spring practice in Athens. Each receiver signee also hails from the state of Georgia.

The Bulldogs also added transfer receiver Isiah Canion to a 2026 receiver room that is expected to feature Canion, Talyn Taylor, Sacovie White-Helton, London Humphreys, and CJ Wiley among its top weapons.