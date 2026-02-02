Rivals100 lineman Jordan Agbanoma feels like priority for Georgia

Despite inclement weather, Jordan Agbanoma made the short trip to Athens this weekend for Georgia’s second Junior Day.

The Grayson (GA) offensive lineman enjoyed his visit to campus, getting to spend time with coaches and other recruits. He returned home on Saturday night feeling like a “priority” for the Bulldogs in the 2027 class.

“It went pretty well,” Agbanoma told UGASports. “I mean, I got that sense that I was a priority there before I even walked into the building and greeted all the guys. It was pretty good. We had a meeting, and they showed me how they develop offensive linemen at UGA — how they can improve me and develop me into one of the best offensive linemen. Stuff like that.”

During the visit, Agbanoma met with new position coach Phil Rauscher. The two are just now starting to develop a relationship as former offensive line coach Stacey Searels is now an offensive analyst.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound interior offensive line prospect said the conversation with Rauscher went well.

“I really didn’t know coming into the visit how the new O-line coach was going to be,” Agbanoma said. “I had talked to him before, but I didn’t know how it was going to be in person. Things are basically the same, though. Coach Searles and Coach Rauscher are basically the same. I met with both of them at the same time.”

Agbanoma also spent time with head coach Kirby Smart, with their conversation centered on returning for a spring visit prior to a possible official visit this summer.

Where does Georgia stand after the Junior Day visit?

Agbanoma acknowledged that he isn’t sure yet whether he will take an official visit, but said he wants to return this spring and continue developing his relationship with Rauscher.

He is big on development, and Agbanoma knows the Bulldogs put linemen into the NFL.

“I really like them because they’re proven to develop guys and get players where they want to be,” Agbanoma, the nation’s No. 89 overall prospect, said. “I really like how they operate the program and everything like that.”

Agbanoma wants to see how the spring visit goes before he sets up an official visit with Georgia.

“They’re one of my top schools,” he added of Georgia. “(On my next visit), I’m really trying to see how the coaches operate on a daily basis — how they coach their players and how they run things day-to-day.”

Besides the Bulldogs, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Miami and LSU are recruiting him the hardest.