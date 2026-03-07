BREAKING: Rivals300 DB Jerry Outhouse Jr. commits to Georgia

Jerry Outhouse Jr. decided he didn’t want to wait any longer.

After publicly naming Georgia his leader last month, Outhouse has committed to the Bulldogs over Texas Tech, Arizona State, Florida, and UCLA.

Outhouse ranks as the No. 20 corner and No. 172 overall recruit in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking.

“It’s the bond I’ve built with Coach Donte (Williams),” Outhouse told Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman last month. “He gives me the real and straightforward — whether I go there or not. We just talk about life and the things he expects me to do. I love how he plans on using me in his defense and he loves how physical I play cornerback.”

Development has been at the center of Georgia’s pitch to the Texas native.

“Coach Kirby and Coach Donte … we always talk,” Outhouse told Rivals in January. “They’re just making sure I know that they want me. Telling me all I gotta do is come ball and be me and I’ll be in the league in a few years.”

Outhouse visited Athens for the win over his home-state Longhorns last November.

“This was my first game here and the fans was rocking,” Outhouse told Rivals. “It was so loud in that stadium. I like the little wristband thing they gave us for when they cut the lights off. It was cool. The night games are always amazing but the night game in Georgia was tops. Coach Kirby has those guys ready and they play freshmen. I love Coach Williams and how he gets his guys ready through the week for the matchups. I didn’t know what to expect at a Dawgs game but they have fun and play hard.”

Outhouse is Georgia’s second corner commit in the 2027 class. The long-term status of Donte Wright’s commitment, however, is very much in doubt, making Outhouse’s commitment that much more important for Georgia’s class.