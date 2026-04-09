Rivals300 DL David Folorunsho finds Georgia visit eye-opening

David Folorunsho recently took a trip to Athens to get a closer look at Georgia, and it’s safe to say the visit left a lasting impression.

The Class of 2027 defensive line prospect, who received an offer from the Bulldogs on February 4, noted that every moment of practice seemed important.

“The main thing I took away from the practice was how intense everything was, and the intention of the detail,” Folorunsho told UGASports after the visit. “It was crazy. It didn’t seem like a second was being wasted.”

Connecting with coaches

A highlight of the visit was the chance to speak directly with defensive line coach Tray Scott about how he envisions Folorunsho fitting into Georgia’s scheme. He liked how detail-oriented the Bulldog coaches are.

“Getting the chance to talk to Coach Scott one-on-one and really see how he plans on using me in the defense was great,” Folorunsho said.

He also mentioned that Georgia sees him primarily as an end in the 3-tech position, a role he’s eager to embrace.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman from Chicago also spent some time with head coach Kirby Smart.

“I talked to him before and after practice, and we had a lot of time to really chop it up,” Smart said. “I was even texting him afterward to say thank you and keep in touch.”

Development is key

Development and success at the next level were also key factors in Folorunsho’s interest.

He knows about the program’s track record with developing former players like Travon Walker and Jordan Davis.

“I feel like they’re all about development,” Folorunsho said. “That’s what Georgia is known for—taking great talent and making it elite. That’s why I came to visit.”

The nation’s No. 236 overall-rated prospect could envision himself playing between the hedges one day.

A unique connection

This was Folorunsho’s first trip to Athens, and he said he immediately connected with the town, the campus, and the program’s overall atmosphere.

He even brought along a mentor, a Georgia alumnus who had shared plenty about his experience as part of the Bulldog community.

“Going with him and getting a glimpse of what Georgia’s all about really helped,” Folorunsho explained.

Beyond the football field, he was impressed with Smart’s hands-on approach.

“I can’t imagine how fun it is to play for a coach like Coach Smart,” Folorunsho said. “He’s calling everybody out, pushing you, but it’s all love—he wants to make you the best player you can be.”

Reflecting on the personal attention he received throughout the visit, Folorunsho said it reinforced Georgia’s genuine interest in him as a player and a person.

“The entire visit made me feel like a priority. Taking the time to talk to my people and me, explaining how he sees me playing on the D-line—that’s huge,” he said.

What’s next?

By the time he left Athens, Georgia had firmly secured a spot near the top of Folorunsho’s list.

While an official visit is still in the works, he’s already eager for a return trip.

“As soon as I left, I was trying to figure out the next date to come back. It was such a great visit,” he said.

Folorunsho is trying to set up an official visit with the Bulldogs.

“I was ecstatic when I got the offer and finally got to see everything in person,” he said. “Georgia has always been a school I could see myself playing for. I love the physical style of football they play, and I really enjoy Athens—there’s so much to like about it. I feel truly blessed to have this opportunity.”