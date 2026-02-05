Rivals300 O-lineman Timi Aliu talks about recent visit with Kirby Smart

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — Class of 2027 four-star offensive lineman Timi Aliu continues to see his recruitment trend upward, and Georgia remains one of the programs firmly in the mix.

Aliu, the nation’s No. 184 overall prospect and No. 17 offensive tackle in the Rivals Industry Ranking, said his recruitment is “going great” as interest continues to build from several Power Four programs.

“There’s a couple of schools involved — Georgia, Nebraska, Florida, Tennessee — just to name a few,” Aliu said. “So far, it’s going great.”

The Bulldogs made a strong impression on the 6-foot-4, 295-pound prospect through its staff and in-person visits.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart recently visited Aliu in person at his school.

“Me and Coach Smart, we had a great conversation,” Aliu said. “We talked about the future — not only the program, but my future as well — where I’ll fit in and how I can help make the team better.”

The Locust Grove (GA) standout acknowledged that Smart’s visit carries significant weight.

“It means a lot to me,” he said. “It means I’m doing something right, but I also have big goals in the future, and he’s willing to help me reach those goals.”

Aliu’s thoughts on recent gameday visits, coaching change

Aliu visited Athens twice this past season, attending Georgia’s games against Kentucky and Charlotte.

From the stands, he paid close attention to how the Bulldogs’ offensive line played. During those visits, Aliu spent time with multiple members of Georgia’s staff, including Smart and position coaches on both lines of scrimmage.

“They dominated the trenches,” Aliu said. “The line of scrimmage was physical on both sides of the ball. Getting to see the players in person and talk with the coaches was a great experience.”

He had already begun building a relationship with Stacy Searels, who recently stepped down but remains with the program, and is now developing a connection with new offensive line coach Phil Rauscher.

Rauscher served as an analyst under Searels last season, giving Aliu some familiarity with the new Bulldogs’ position coach.

“Coach Rauscher has stepped up,” Aliu said. “I got to see him last Friday. I got to speak with him about the future of the program, how he wants to do things, and we went over a couple of plays, so it was good.”

Aliu said it’s a positive for Georgia that Searels is still on staff.

“Me and Coach Searels, we have a really, really good connection,” he said. “I know he’s been with Georgia’s offensive line for a long time, so still having him there really means a lot to me.”

Aliu is close with assistant O-line coach Edmund Kugblia, a fellow Nigerian.

“That’s a pretty cool connection I have with him,” he added.

At Locust Grove, Aliu primarily lines up at left tackle, but Georgia views him as a versatile piece capable of playing multiple positions along the offensive line. He said that Rauscher and Searels value his versatility.

“They want me to be versatile — left tackle, right tackle, left guard, right guard,” he said. “I have long arms, good mobility, good feet, so I can play a lot of different positions. They love versatile guys.”

Where do the Buldogs stand in his recruitment?

Looking ahead, Aliu plans to return to Athens this spring, with hopes of attending a practice to gain a deeper look at the program.

“I want to see the mentality in the meetings, the way they coach, the energy of practice,” he said. “I want to see how it is in the gym.”

Georgia currently sits inside Aliu’s top three, though he isn’t ready to publicly name the other schools rounding out that group.

An official visit has not yet been scheduled, but Aliu said one is in the works.

“Georgia is definitely top three for me,” he said.