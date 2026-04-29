Rivals300 tailback Andrew Beard's G-Day visit results

Andrew Beard continues to build a strong connection with Georgia, and his latest visit to Athens for G-Day only reinforced why the Bulldogs remain firmly in the mix.

The 2027 Prince Avenue Christian (GA) running back made the short trip up the road and used the opportunity to reconnect with familiar faces, both on the roster and among the coaching staff.

“It was definitely good catching up and seeing everybody,” Beard said. “(Running backs) coach Josh Crawford and I have built a strong relationship over the past couple of years, so it was good to see him. And then, of course, seeing the commits—it was good catching up with them.”

Spending time with familiar faces

One of the highlights of the visit was spending time with current Georgia players and fellow recruits, including a first in-person meeting with Georgia five-star running back commit Kemon Spell. Beard also reunited with the Bulldogs’ other running back commit, Noah Parker, a close friend who has been actively recruiting him to join the class.

“Oh yeah, me and Noah are definitely cool,” Beard said. “We played together in the eighth-grade all-star game down in Savannah, and ever since then, we’ve been keeping in touch. Once he got to Georgia, he’s right down the street from me, so we’ve just been talking more and more. It looks good with us in the backfield together.”

Even though Beard has visited Georgia multiple times and is a legacy, this trip offered a slightly different perspective. He paid close attention to the running back room and came away impressed with the group’s overall development.

“It was good seeing all the running backs,” he said. “I feel like everybody’s more developed this year. There’s not such a big drop-off between Nate (Frazier) and everybody else. I feel like Nate, Chauncey Bowens, and Dwight Phillips — they’re all up there, and they’re all looking like they could have a great season this year.”

Seeing the staff

Beard also spent time with Crawford and head coach Kirby Smart.

“I had a good talk with both of them,” Beard said. “We really just talked about getting me back up there for the OV and coming back again this summer.”

That official visit is already set, as Beard plans to return to Athens from June 12-14. There’s also a chance he could be joined by Parker for that visit, adding another layer of familiarity to the experience.

What’s next for Beard?

As his recruitment continues to take shape, Georgia isn’t the only program pushing. Beard noted Clemson and Florida as two other schools heavily involved at this stage.

While the Bulldogs have already added running backs in the class and could take multiple players at the position, Beard isn’t deterred by the potential competition.

“You don’t want to go into an overcrowded running back room,” he said. “But if I do, I’m ready to compete with anybody. I don’t think them taking three would hurt me, but at the same time, three can be a lot.”

For now, Beard remains focused on building relationships and evaluating his options.