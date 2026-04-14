Running back Caiden Bellard impressed by first Georgia visit, plans return

Class of 2028 running back Caiden Bellard recently came away impressed following his first visit to Georgia.

The prospect from Louisiana cited the program’s culture, energy, and player development as major takeaways.

“Coming out of the visit, I felt good,” Bellard told UGASports. “The atmosphere was good, the facilities were top tier, and you could just feel the energy and winning mentality in the air.”

For Bellard, the visit offered an early look at what has made Georgia one of college football’s premier programs under head coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs’ emphasis on development and preparation for the next level stood out immediately.

“It’s definitely a place that cares about developing football players and getting them ready to advance to play at the next level,” he said.

Connecting with Crawford

A major highlight of the trip was time spent with running backs coach Josh Crawford, who made a strong impression during their conversations.

“I talked to Coach Crawford. (He’s a) real cool, honest man,” Bellard said. “He’s got a real special group at the running back position and has a chance to be the best running back group in the country.”

The discussion also turned toward Bellard’s own future and how he could fit within Georgia’s system.

“We talked about me and how I’m a good player, and he wants to see me at camp to evaluate me in person and show them if I really want to be there,” Bellard said.

Georgia leaves an impression

Beyond the football aspect, Bellard pointed to the energy and accountability within the program as something that stood out most about the coaching staff.

“What stands out is the energy and how the players respond back with energy and fixing what’s wrong,” he said.

Bellard is already well aware of Georgia’s national reputation, particularly its ability to develop talent and produce NFL players.

“I know Georgia is a top program, one of the best in the country, that produces a lot of NFL guys and plays and practices with that winning and physical mindset,” he said. “I’m a hard worker, always striving to be the best.”

Good first impressions are nice, but follow ups matte more.

“That was my first time visiting Georgia, and I don’t think it will be my last,” Bellard said.

As his recruitment begins to take shape, Bellard already has other visits lined up, with trips to Miami and Ohio State scheduled in the coming weeks.

While it is still early in the process, Georgia has clearly made a strong impression on one of the emerging prospects in the 2028 class.