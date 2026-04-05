Stive-Bentley Keumajou ‘impressed’ by first visit to Georgia

For Coral Gables (Fla.) Class of 2027 defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou, his first trip to Georgia left a lasting impression.

Keumajou was in Athens earlier this week, and he enjoyed his visit.

“Absolutely loved Georgia,” Keumajou said. “They really impressed me.”

Conversations with coaches

The rising defensive prospect had the opportunity to spend significant time with head coach Kirby Smart and defensive line coach Tray Scott during the visit. They are two figures central to Georgia’s national success and defensive identity.

Keumajou said his conversations with Smart stood out immediately.

“Coach Smart said he loved how twitchy and quick I am, and that I fit the prototype they’re looking for,” he said.

That message was reinforced by Scott, who has long been familiar with Keumajou’s game.

“Coach Scott told me he wanted me since day one because he was my first D1 offer,” Keumajou added.

Beyond the evaluations and relationships, what resonated most with the Florida standout was Georgia’s track record of development.

“I like that they have a plan for my journey to the league and have the players to back it up,” he said.

Georgia’s reputation speaks for itself

That reputation precedes Smart’s program, which Keumajou already views as one of college football’s elite.

“I know that Coach Smart has an elite program that has won multiple SEC and national titles,” he said. “I think it’d be great to play for his program.”

Georgia’s defensive pedigree — particularly along the defensive line — continues to be a major selling point for recruits across the country. For Keumajou, that development pipeline is a key factor in how he sees himself fitting into the Bulldogs’ system.

“What makes me think I could fit in the program is the players they’ve developed and sent to the league,” he said.

Where do the Dawgs stand?

Following the visit, Georgia has positioned itself firmly among Keumajou’s top contenders. He named the Bulldogs among his top four schools, alongside Florida, Michigan, and Auburn.

The visit also marked a milestone in his recruitment, as it was his first time in Athens. But he isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

“That was my first time there,” Keumajou said. “I’m off to Texas this Friday.”

As his recruitment continues to gain momentum, Georgia has made an early and strong impression.