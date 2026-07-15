Taking a look at Georgia's Wednesday incoming transfers

It’s been a busy few hours for baseball coach Wes Johnson, who added three more players via the transfer portal Wednesday morning.

Pitchers Zane Coppersmith (Stetson) and Marcos Paz (LSU) joined outfielder Nolan Stephens (Oklahoma) in pledging to the Bulldogs.

Their commitments give Georgia 18 players out of the portal, although South Florida lefty Edwin Alicea is expected to turn pro.

Last season, Stephens played 31 games for the College World Series champs, starting 25. He batted .230 with five home runs and 11 RBI. He was also 3 for 3 in stolen base attempts.

He’s also a pitcher, striking out two in two-thirds of an inning against Arkansas.

Before his time in Norman, the lefty transferred to Oklahoma from Mississippi State, struck out 28 batters in 26.2 innings for the Bulldogs. Stephens finished with an ERA of 4.72. That included an eight-strikeout performance against LSU, earning him SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

He did not play against Georgia in the CWS.

Paz, meanwhile, brings another big arm into the equation.

A rising sophomore, Paz’s numbers (1-4, 9.21) might not look pretty. But don’t let that fool you.

Paz started against the Bulldogs for LSU last May in Athens. It did not go well. Paz lasted just 1.1 innings, allowing seven runs on five hits. But Johnson obviously saw something he liked.

Others agree.

According to baseball analyst Joe Doyle of OverSlotBaseball.com, Paz features a mid-90s fastball with a “really nasty breaker.” Doyle said Paz has frontline upside “if everything clicks.”

Coppersmith is a graduate transfer from Stetson.

Like Paz, his numbers were not that impressive (3-3, 8.14), but it’s an arm that Johnson feels he’ll be able to tap into for better results next spring.

The Bulldogs are expected to bring in at least one more transfer. They are also still waiting on word from Kenny Ishikawa and third baseman Mike Bell after being drafted earlier this week.