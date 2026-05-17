Talking postseason with Wes Johnson

AUBURN, Ala. – Winning the SEC Championship was great. But now that the regular season is complete, Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson considers it history. Any more pats on the back will have to wait.

It’s all about the postseason, starting with next week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover.

“Obviously, we’re really proud of that. But it’s time to put all that aside. I mean, it’s cool, but we’ll talk about it another day,” Johnson told UGASports after Saturday’s 14-4 loss to Auburn.

“It’s like I told them, when we get to Monday, we’re focused on the SEC Tournament. We’ll go play that. When that’s over, whenever we’re done there, we’ll come back, and we’ll start on the regionals,” he said. “The regular season accomplishment is cool. And it’s something we’ll always be able to look back on. We’ll talk about it then. But right now, it’s put us in a good position.”

That starts with the single-elimination SEC Tournament.

By virtue of winning the SEC, the Bulldogs have a double-bye and will not play until Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Ninth-seed Ole Miss will play No. 16 Missouri in a first-round game on Tuesday. The winner will play Mississippi State on Wednesday, with the winner of that game taking on Georgia.

If Georgia wins, the Bulldogs would play a semifinal game at noon on Saturday.

After that, it’s onto the NCAA Regionals, set to begin on May 29. The Bulldogs will once again host a regional as a national seed.

The question is, how high will the Bulldogs be?

Despite an RPI that moved up a spot to 14 despite Saturday’s loss, most believe the Bulldogs will be the top-seeded SEC team. That would presumably put Georgia No. 3, behind top-ranked UCLA, and ACC champion Georgia Tech.

Johnson certainly expects that to be the case.

“The RPI this year has been crazy. I understand the format, and I understand all the numbers behind it. But, you know, we won five road series against great teams on the road,” Johnson said. “I don’t know how our RPI is not higher. I get it. … maybe don’t know. Maybe I don’t understand it. But I’ll say this. We deserve to be a national seed, and where we fall, we’ll fall, and whoever they send our way, they send our way. We’ve just got to play good baseball.”

Catcher Daniel Jackson agreed.

“You can’t do anything but be proud of what this team has done, what we’ve done, especially on the road,” Jackson said. “Seeing how battle-tested we are after we’ve been in some of the hardest places to play in college baseball against some really great teams. We played hard for 30 SEC games and came out on top.”

When Georgia takes the field in Hoover, the Bulldogs will do so with a luxury the program doesn’t always experience.

By not playing until Thursday, Johnson conceivably could line up his starting pitchers as he does for a weekend conference series.

“I guess that’s more of a luxury, right? But yeah, you’ll still be cognitive on pitch counts with them. It’s not like a regional where you know, you may throw somebody 120 pitches or something in a tournament,” Johnson said. “I mean, just to keep our starters, as well as your bullpen, is big.”

Johnson said the team will take Monday off before heading over to Hoover, where they’ll work out before Thursday’s game.

Georgia’s coach has his fingers crossed.

While adding an SEC Tournament title would be another feather in the program’s cap, that’s not his ultimate goal.

When asked how this year’s team stacks up in the postseason compared to the previous two, Johnson smiled.

“That’s a jinx question. I’ll just say we’re feeling good. I won’t say the other word, but I don’t want to jinx it. But, you know, we’re healthy. I mean, we’re healthy,” Johnson said. “Last year, we were really beat up when we went into regionals. The year before, we just didn’t have the depth that I wanted. So, we’ve got both of those things going for us. We just need to get through the Southeastern Conference tournament healthy and then get ready for whoever they send our way.”