Taurean Rawlins commits to Georgia

Taurean Rawlins is staying home.

The three-star receiver has committed to Georgia. Rawlins, who plays for former Georgia receiver Terrence Edwards at Mount Vernon, chose the Bulldogs over Ohio State, Indiana, Arkansas, and others.

Rawlins’ recruitment took off beginning this winter. Schools such as Michigan, Oklahoma, Florida, Ohio State, Miami, Florida State, and others have come calling with offers over the past few months.

Georgia was one of the first national powers to get involved, offering Rawlins on January 20. That early belief helped the Bulldogs eventually land his commitment.

“I know (receivers coach James Coley) definitely expressed his interest, if not the most, out of all the coaches,” Rawlins told UGASports after his first visit to Athens in April. “So I mean, Coach Coley has definitely just been straightforward with me. He wants me to play for him, and he’s very interested in me as a player.”

Coley envisions Rawlins filling the “Z” position in the offense, the same spot as receivers such as Ladd McConkey and Talyn Taylor. Rawlins is currently listed at 6-feet and 170 pounds.

“I know Georgia receivers have to be adaptable to play any receiver position on the field, and I know that is something I can definitely do,” Rawlins told UGASports this spring.

Rawlins is the first receiver commit in Georgia’s 2027 class. He joins other offensive playmakers such as five-star running back Kemon Spell, Rivals100 tight end Jaxon Dollar, and three-star running back Noah Parker in the Bulldogs’ class.