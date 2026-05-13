Temorris Campbell Jr. commits to Georgia

Temorris Campbell didn’t have to wait long to become a Bulldog.

The three-star linebacker has committed to Georgia after earning an offer on May 10. Campbell chose the Bulldogs over offers from Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Indiana, and others.

“I love the way (defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann) coaches and how he runs things on defense,” Campbell recently told Rivals. “I was up there for a visit in April and I loved the tempo and the physcality. Georgia goes hard. The linebackers go hard. I really like the drills they do and all of the competition at linebacker. Coach Schumann does a great job.”

Georgia coaches visited Campbell twice during the spring evaluation period. Those trips to Miami led to the offer and what is now a quick commitment.

“They’re showing a lot of love,” Campbell recently told Rivals. “The coaches are reaching out a lot, I know they love me and they’re telling me what I want to hear.”

Campbell is the seventh commit in Georgia’s 2027 recruiting class. He is currently the only defensive commitment in the class.

As for the linebacker position, Georgia is involved with plenty of other targets to complement Campbell. The Bulldogs are well-positioned in the recruitment of No. 2 linebacker Joakim Gouda and are in the running for other prospects such as Noah Glover, Ja’Bios Smith, AJ Randle, and Brayton Feister.