The Dashboard: Simply thrilled for Jeff Dantzler

You love seeing good things happen to good people. For Jeff Dantzler, Friday’s announcement that he’ll be Georgia’s new play-by-play announcer for football was the culmination of a lifelong dream.

I know. He used to tell me it was.

Allow me to turn back the pages of time, 37 years to be exact. I was the prep editor for the Savannah Morning News.

Among my responsibilities for covering the 50 or so high schools in our coverage area was to arrange stringers to report the results of some of our local games.

Jeff – still a high school junior – was one of my most dependable charges.

Dedicated, prompt, we could always count on Jeff to make sure we had all the details from Statesboro High.

But Jeff’s interest in sports didn’t stop there. He later hooked up with the local radio station in Statesboro and was soon helping broadcast Blue Devil baseball games.

However, staying home was not his life’s plan. Athens – home of the Georgia Bulldogs – was calling his name.

Radio was in his blood. Calling games for the Georgia Bulldogs was his dream.

That dream was ultimately realized when Dantzler began calling games for the Lady Bulldog basketball team and later the Georgia baseball team, along with broadcast partner David Johnston.

But football … that was the ultimate goal, something he once told me long ago.

The late-great Larry Munson had many fans and admirers during his legendary tenure as Georgia’s football announcer. Trust me when I say, none were bigger than Jeff.

I can’t recall the year, but Munson once told me that “Dantzler’s going to have my job one day.” Turns out Larry was right.

One can only imagine the pride that Jeff’s going to feel when he pops down into his chair at Sanford Stadium for the season-opener against Tennessee State.

Writing this, one can only imagine how proud Dantzler’s late wife, Emily, would have been with today’s news. Next Tuesday will be a year to the day she left us. She’ll have quite the view when Jeff makes his football debut on September 5.

Hopefully, this little column doesn’t embarrass Jeff too much.

We all have dreams. Some take longer to realize. For Jeff Dantzler, we can all assume it doesn’t get any sweeter than this.