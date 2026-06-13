The Dashboard: This Rhino is a different breed

OMAHA, Neb. – If you’ve ever looked closely at a rhino in a zoo, those are some tough, leathery-looking critters.

You won’t find much that will penetrate their hides.

During Friday’s press conference for the Dick Howser Award Trophy, we saw a different kind of rhino.

This Rhino – also known as Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson – laid his emotions out there for everyone to see.

It was a sweet, wonderful display.

We’ve all become a bit jaded over the past year or so when it comes to college athletics. NIL, transfer portal, lawsuits this, lawsuits that, college sports is definitely not what it used to be.

Stories like Jackson’s used to be common fare. If we’re being honest, it’s one of the reasons this sportswriter got into the business to begin with many moons ago.

It’s a different world now.

But Jackson’s tale and the emotion he showed while humbly accepting one of the top awards college baseball has to offer was pretty damn cool.

If you haven’t seen the video on UGASports, tears flowed during his remarks, which you can be sure he thought a lot about the night before.

The love with which he talked about his family was truly moving to witness.

Instead of trying to poetically phrase what he said, read it for yourself.

If you read my story on Jackson earlier today, you’ve already seen it. However, it bears repeating.

“But you know, I wouldn’t be able to do it by myself. You know, my father (Dan), who has been at every baseball game and has made a lot of sacrifices for me to be able to do what I do. My stepmom, Brandi … I don’t do this (tearing up) … who has filled a big hole in my life. Thanks,” he said. “My sister, (Alexandra), who is beautiful and a lot cooler than I am. And then, you know, a bunch of family that has also supported me.”

Looking around the packed room, other eyes seemed to be welling up as well.

For Georgia skipper Wes Johnson, this was also special.

Friday marked the third time in four years that Johnson’s been in attendance for the Dick Hower ceremony.

He first made the trip in 2023 with former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes. He returned in 2024 with Charlie Condon.

Friday’s presser with Jackson was just as special.

This is a player Johnson was telling me back in the fall would go 20-20. Damned if he wasn’t right.

For a catcher to do what Daniel Jackson has accomplished this season is a feat that won’t soon be forgotten.

His story is one they’ll be talking about for a while.

The third triple crown winner in SEC history, the Dick Howser Trophy winner, numerous All-American honors. Oh yeah, go ahead and inscribe his name on the Golden Spikes Award to be announced later this month.

Fortunately for Georgia fans, his story is not over yet.

As the Bulldogs take on Texas Saturday night (8 p.m., ESPN) in the College World Series, you can bet Jackson will be ready to play a big role.

But even if that doesn’t happen, this Rhino showed Omaha and the college baseball world he’s a breed all to himself.