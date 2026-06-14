The Dashboard: Trying to put Volchko's game in perspective

OMAHA, Neb. – For the second time in three days, trying to put the performance of a Georgia baseball player in the proper perspective is proving to be a difficult task.

First, it was an attempt to give justice to Daniel Jackson and his teary-eyed acceptance speech during Friday’s Dick Howser Award ceremony.

Putting into words what we just witnessed from Joey Volchko’s performance Saturday night against Texas is an equal challenge.

What the hell, I’ll say it: In my 29 years of covering Georgia baseball, this is the most dominant performance I’ve ever seen. Especially, considering where we’re at, and secondly, the opponent.

This wasn’t Little Anne’s Country College; this was against the Texas Longhorns.

Fifteen strikeouts? This was like watching Pedro Martinez or Roger Clemens in their respective prime.

A cutter at 96 mph? That’s what Volchko threw for a called strike to end the game, a contest Georgia won 7-1 to put itself into the winner’s bracket against Oklahoma on Monday night.

Strike, after strike, after strike, after strike.

Volchko’s penchant for first-pitch strikes was unlike anything we’ve recently seen.

Rest assured, Volchko made himself some extra money by the way he pitched against the Longhorns.

No doubt Paul Skenes is proud. It was Skenes who helped convince Volchko, before matriculating from Stanford, that Georgia and Wes Johnson might be the perfect place to hone his skills.

Volchko has talked before about the way Johnson helped. Not only reshaping his body, but pitch shape, adding velocity, everything the right-hander had on display Saturday night.

It sent a pretty good message to any transfers out there considering Georgia as their next college home.

After watching Volchko, what pitcher wouldn’t want to see if Johnson can rub some of his magic off on them?

To win a national championship, no matter the sport, it takes athletes doing special things.

Volchko’s performance certainly qualifies.

Saturday’s win also offered more proof. The Bulldogs don’t have to hit five home runs to beat good teams like Texas.

Rylan Lujo’s two-run blast in the first certainly didn’t hurt. But watching how the Bulldogs were eventually able to wear down and beat talented lefty Dylan Volantis was once again proof that Georgia’s more versatile a team than some may give them credit for.

It can beat you in different ways. If you’re one of the other seven teams in the College World Series, that’s got to be scary news.

Much like Volchko was against Texas. It’s been 36 years since the late Mike Rebhan threw a pair of complete games in the 1990 CWS. That’s the last time Georgia won a national baseball crown.

While there’s still more work to do if this year’s team wants to repeat the challenge, efforts like what we saw from Volchko are exactly what you need to make it happen.