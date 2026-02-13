The end of an era for Strap Dawg, the Barkin’ Lot

For the first time in nearly three decades, Georgia baseball’s premier tailgate will be without its ringleader, John Parker.

Better known as “Strap Dawg,” Parker retired at the end of last season after running the tailgate for 27 years. Now, he’ll simply show up on Saturdays to enjoy the games like any other fan.

“It feels funny,” Parker admitted to UGASports. “By this time of year, I’m used to ripping open my whole storage building and going through every piece of equipment. I didn’t have to do that this year, so I kind of feel naked. “Just showing up, enjoying the tailgate, and being able to walk away for the first time in 27 years—it’s a strange feeling.”

The tailgate machine

Running the Barkin’ Lot was no small feat.

Parker arrived in Athens every Friday before a home series, hauling tents, tables, chairs, and equipment from his storage unit in Toccoa. His wife, Jeannette, and a group of volunteers helped set up the tailgate, which usually ran on Friday and Saturday.

Once set up, the Barkin’ Lot stayed intact until it was broken down after the Saturday game. Parker often slept in his truck on Friday nights to ensure everything remained safe.

“Those were a lot of fun Friday nights,” Parker joked.

But it wasn’t all fun and games. A storm last season convinced Parker it was time to retire.

“I had been thinking about stepping away in the next year or two, but what really sealed the deal was that Saturday night we played Oklahoma,” Parker recalled. “We had all the Oklahoma parents there, along with Rusty Branch (father of current Georgia baseball player Kolby Branch) and his whole family. Then a storm came through and literally lifted me and all the tents, throwing us against the Rankin-Smith building. With tents piled on top of me and busted TVs everywhere, I said to myself, ‘yeah, I’m done.'”

Creating lasting memories

Beyond the storms, Parker cherished the relationships he built over the years. He enjoyed getting to know the Branch family and the parents of other players, including Trey Phelps and Slate Alford.

Last year, he created a picture book for the Branch, Phelps, and Alford families, filled with photos from the tailgate.

“Basically, the group of parents I’ve had the last three years were phenomenal,” Parker said.

One of Parker’s favorite moments came in 2024, when Fox 5 featured the Barkin’ Lot before Game 3 of the Super Regional against N.C. State.

“The last tailgate in 2024, when we were down in our original spot behind the field, was really cool because we got to the Super Regionals, and Fox 5 News did a whole story about the tailgate,” Parker recalled. “That was the most people we’ve ever had. I’m proud of the last five years—it really grew hugely. These people expect to see this big thing, and that’s what they got.”

Legendary dedication

Parker’s devotion to Georgia baseball has become the stuff of legend. He once walked roughly 20 miles from downtown Danielsville to Foley Field, hauling a cooler of beer that seemingly grew lighter with each mile.

“I started mid-morning, hauling my cooler and chair down Highway 106 to the ball yard,” Parker said. “At first, the cooler weighed a lot, but it had wheels and got easier to push every mile. I had to stop and rest, and of course, you have to sauce up a little bit. By the end, it was very light.”

He also famously walked from Athens’ Five Points area to scold the team after a loss to Clemson, following a road defeat to the Tigers.

Parker waited hours for the team to return before heading into the locker room.

“We were winning, got to the bottom of the fifth, and then the wheels fell off the bus,” Parker said. “They weren’t catching balls, making errors in the outfield, and we ended up losing a big lead and the game. I went down to the ball yard, stood behind the home run wall, and waited. I saw the bus come down, got over the fence, ran into the locker room, and told everybody, ‘Hey, you can’t have this happen. When the coach calls your number, you gotta be ready to play.'”

“Brady Weiderholz, one of the assistant coaches, came around the corner with former head coach David Perno and said, ‘Who’s that yelling like that? I need to go in and get him.’ Perno said, ‘Nah, leave him alone, he’s okay.’ So I did my thing in the locker room, then thought, ‘All right, guys, I’ve got to go before I get caught.’ I walked out into the dugout, looked up, and there was Coach Perno. I thought, ‘Uh oh.’ He just asked, ‘Did you give them hell, Strap?’ I said, ‘I sure did, coach.’ He said, ‘Good, they deserve it.’ I replied, ‘Okay, coach. Good night.'”

Looking ahead

As Georgia enters the 2026 season ranked No. 6 in the Baseball America preseason poll, Parker remains hopeful the Bulldogs will return to the College World Series in Omaha.

“We’ve been to Omaha four times and almost won once,” Parker said. “We won the first game in 2008 against Fresno State. We were up five runs in the third inning of the second game and ended up losing that game and the next. It was so close. We’ve had teams that could get there, but for some reason, something went wrong. I hope they get there before I leave this earth.”

Though he’s retired from the tailgate, Parker’s passion for Georgia baseball remains as strong, but now, he gets to enjoy the games without all the heavy lifting.