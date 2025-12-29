Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 17)

UGASports continues its series highlighting the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week and entering the Monday night game(s). With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs from Christmas Day through December 28 and preview those participating in tonight’s Monday night game.

Travon Walker

Walker was a defensive standout yesterday in Jacksonville’s 23-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts, as the Jaguars improved to 12-4. The fourth-year defensive end totaled four tackles, all solo, including one sack and another tackle for loss. Walker also had a game-high three quarterback hits in helping limit the Colts to just 204 total yards. For the season, he has the second-most quarterback hits on his team with 13.

Travon Walker easily pushing back RT Jalen Travis pic.twitter.com/3ynJZBw2L5 — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 28, 2025

D’Andre Swift

The only former Georgia player to score an NFL touchdown over the weekend, Chicago’s Swift tallied two scores in yesterday’s nightcap. In the 42-38 loss at the San Francisco 49ers, he rushed for 54 yards on just nine carries, including second-half touchdown runs of 2 and 22 yards. He also made two receptions for 25 yards. In the process, Swift reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second time in six seasons. He is currently averaging 4.9 yards per carry this season, or his second-highest average for a season.

The TOP DAWG: Jalen Carter

Returning from a shoulder injury, and after having not played in an entire month (November 28 vs. Chicago), Carter made three critical plays in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 13-12 upset win over the Buffalo Bills on the road. Late in the second quarter, he made a sack, his third of the season. Late in the game, he deflected a pass—his seventh pass defended in the last five games. In between, Carter blocked an all-important Buffalo PAT midway through the final quarter, one of which could have ultimately tied the game. For his NFL career, Carter has made 13.5 sacks and blocked three kicks.

Jalen Carter getting up to block a kick in clutch time… Feels familiar pic.twitter.com/BaEThKbo85 — Georgia Basketball: Wilkins Returns (@BIODAWGSPORTBOI) December 29, 2025

Other notable performances over the weekend by former Georgia players include from Roquan Smith on Saturday night. The eighth-year linebacker made a big stop for Baltimore with Green Bay facing fourth down and inches and trailing by only a touchdown in the second quarter. The Ravens ultimately defeated the Packers in an upset, 41-24.

Former Bear Roquan Smith doing his best to help the Bears clinch the NFC North tonight.



pic.twitter.com/BEPXae5RW7 — 312 Sports Chicago (@312SportsChi) December 28, 2025

On Christmas Day, George Pickens made four receptions for 78 yards in Dallas’ 30-23 win over Washington. On Saturday, Kamari Lassiter made six tackles, including a game-high five solo stops, and had a key pass breakup in Houston’s 20-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Notably, in Philadelphia’s 13-12 win over Buffalo, defensive tackle Jordan Davis made five tackles. For Davis, it was his ninth game this season (of 16) in which he totaled at least five tackles. In 17 games last season, he made five tackles just once—and that was in the final week of the season.

Finally, we wanted to spotlight the six former Georgia players to be named to this year’s Pro Bowl at the beginning of the week: Brock Bowers (Raiders), Jalen Carter (Eagles), James Cook (Bills), George Pickens (Cowboys) Roquan Smith (Ravens), and Matthew Stafford (Rams). The six selections were the most of any school. Still, you could argue that cornerback Kamari Lassiter (Texans) and especially defensive tackle Jordan Davis (Eagles), who is having an All-Pro-caliber season, got snubbed for the game. Disheartened at first, Davis was soon “more than satisfied.”

Jordan Davis says he was “disheartened” he didn’t make the pro bowl, but said he realized that was a selfish way to think.



“When you take a step back and you play selflessly…I’m satisfied. I’m more than satisfied.”



He also talked about the extra work he’s been putting in… pic.twitter.com/rHIIxNiiLB — Devan Kaney (@Devan_Kaney) December 23, 2025

Starting at 8:15 pm ET tonight, the lone Monday night game features the 11-4 Los Angeles Rams at the 6-9 Atlanta Falcons. The visiting Rams are a 7.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles has four former Georgia players on its active roster: No. 3 quarterback Stetson Bennett, No. 2 nickelback Derion Kendrick (two interceptions as a member of Seahawks), No. 1 offensive right tackle Warren McClendon (8 starts this season), and starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, who remains the odds-on favorite to be named MVP of the league according to the current BetMGM odds.

Atlanta has three Bulldogs on its active roster: No. 2 left outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (9 QB hits, 2.5 sacks, 13 starts), No. 1 right outside linebacker Jalon Walker (33 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 13 games), and No. 2 tight end Charlie Woerner (8 receptions, 12 starts this season).

BYE teams this week: None