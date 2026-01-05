Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 18)

UGASports continues its series highlighting the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week and entering the Monday night game(s). For the final week of the regular season, many former Georgia players were limited or did not play at all because of next week’s playoffs. Still, with our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs on January 3 and January 4.

Eric Stokes

Stokes was a defensive standout in Las Vegas’ 14-12 win yesterday over Kansas City, as the Raiders finished the season with just their third win. The fifth-year cornerback played all 64 snaps—the only Raider defender to do so—while totaling a game-high five solo tackles, including just his fourth tackle for loss of his pro career. In 16 starts this season, Stokes totaled 53 total tackles, including three for loss, while defending five passes.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

Making a rare appearance under center for Buffalo, Van Pran-Granger was the anchor of a Bills’ offense that totaled 470 yards and 30 first downs yesterday (and with Josh Allen and James Cook appearing for just a combined three plays) in a 35-8 win over the New York Jets. The second-year center appeared for all 75 of Buffalo’s snaps. Entering the game, Van Pran-Granger had appeared for just 22 offensive snaps all season, not seeing action at center since Week 8 two-and-a-half months ago, and had started just one game in his entire NFL career.

Bills offensive, defensive, and special teams snap counts vs. Jets:



Players who played every snap:

-OL Alec Anderson, Ryan Van Demark, O'Cyrus Torrence, and Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

-LB Joe Andreessen and Dorian Williams

-CB Tre'Davious White pic.twitter.com/Z7SAqun61n — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) January 5, 2026

The TOP DAWG: Matthew Stafford

For the fourth time this season—the most of anyone else—Stafford gets the nod as the Top Dawg of the week (followed by James Cook– three times; Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and D’Andre Swift– two times each). In a 37-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals, the 17th-year quarterback, who’ll turn 38 next month, completed 25 of 40 passes for 259 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, for a passer rating of 114.5. For the season, Stafford passed for 4,707 yards, a career-high 46 touchdowns and only eight interceptions, as the Rams won 12 games and clinched the NFC’s No. 5 seed. Currently, he is the odds-on favorite to be named the league’s MVP at -135 (followed by Drake Maye at +105).

Other notable performances over the weekend by former Georgia players include from Jalon Walker. In Atlanta’s 19-17 win yesterday over New Orleans, the rookie defensive end totaled two tackles, including one for loss, while playing less than half his team’s defensive snaps. For the season, Walker totaled 36 tackles, including five for loss, and 5.5 sacks.

Appearing for just 36 snaps in Jacksonville’s 41-7 win over Tennessee, Travon Walker made three tackles, including one for loss, as the Jaguars finished its regular season with an impressive 13-4 record. For the season, Walker totaled 38 tackles, including eight for loss, three-and-a-half sacks, and 13 quarterback hits.

Finally, we wanted to recognize Jordan Davis for receiving the “Stand-Up Guy Award” as the Philadelphia Eagles’ most media-friendly player this season. On the field, Davis had an All-Pro-like season, making 72 tackles, including nine for loss, four-and-a-half sacks, six quarterback hits, six pass deflections, and a blocked kick (yet he was snubbed from the Pro Bowl). Whereas off the field, Davis remains a media favorite, and simply an all-around great dude.

Jordan Davis wins the local media's "Stand-up guy" Award for being voted the most media-friendly #Eagles player on the team.

Jordan Mailata won it last year.



Jordan Mailata won it last year. pic.twitter.com/YOqOnzJ0Z2 — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) January 2, 2026

There is no Monday Night game tonight, and there are no teams with a bye this week. We’ll see you next week with a special playoff edition of Top Dawgs.