Top Dawgs in the NFL (Playoffs)

UGASports caps its third year of highlighting the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week and entering the Monday night game(s). For the wild-card round of the playoffs, with our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we review all of the NFL performances by Bulldogs from January 10 to January 12 and preview those players active for the four divisional-round games.

Kamari Lassiter

Houston’s Lassiter played a significant role in limiting Pittsburgh’s offense to 175 total yards and no touchdowns in the Texans’ 30-6 win over the Steelers on the road. The second-year cornerback, who was snubbed for the Pro Bowl, made six tackles, including one for loss, and defended one pass. Lassiter and fellow starting Houston corner Derek Stingley Jr. were targeted nine times during the game, allowing just three receptions for 23 yards.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) receives candy from owner Cal McNair and his son after an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

D’Andre Swift

Although his numbers weren’t gaudy in Chicago’s 31-27 comeback win over Green Bay, Swift’s performance was certainly impactful in the Bears’ upset victory. Appearing for 39 snaps, Swift rushed 13 times for 54 hard-earned yards for a solid 4.2 yards per carry, yet had a long run of only eight yards. He rushed for a 6-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. For all 13 carries, Swift gained at least one yard; he gained three or more yards on nine of his 13 carries. Swift also made two receptions for 38 yards.

D'Andre Swift has 10+ rush TDs in a season for the first time in his career (including playoffs) 🔥pic.twitter.com/ZhnwTBTcvK — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) January 11, 2026

The TOP DAWG: Matthew Stafford

For a series-high fifth time this season, Stafford is our top NFL performer for the week amongst former Georgia players. In the Los Angeles Rams’ 34-31 comeback victory over Carolina, the soon-to-be 38-year-old quarterback completed 24 of 42 passes for 304 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception for a passer rating of 93.8. In the final two-and-a-half minutes of the game, Stafford drove the Rams more than 70 yards in seven plays, culminating with a 19-yard, game-winning touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson. For Stafford, it marked the third fourth-quarter-led comeback and the fourth game-winning drive of his NFL playoff career (11 games, 6-5 record).

COLD MOTHERF*CKER:#Rams star QB Matthew Stafford told his teammates before the game winning touchdown drive…



“LET’S GO SNATCH THESE GUYS HEARTS.”



Davante Adams on this:



“That was COLD… that was one of the most gangsta things you can ever say”



🥶🥶🥶pic.twitter.com/vRXQ4DdFJG — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 11, 2026

MVP-type stuff from Matthew Stafford. pic.twitter.com/lTH2bUpcgD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2026

As far as other former Georgia players in Los Angeles’ win over Carolina, third-year lineman Warren McClendon played all 76 snaps for the Rams at right tackle. For Carolina, rookie running back Trevor Etienne rushed one time for four yards, returned three kickoffs for 63 yards, and fielded two punts—one in which he fair caught, the other he muffed losing a fumble.

In Green Bay’s loss to Chicago, four Bulldog defenders saw action. Linebacker Quay Walker made six tackles, including one for loss, and defended a game-high two passes while safety Javon Bullard added two tackles. In addition, Warren Brinson made a tackle and had a quarterback hit in 25 snaps, while Nazir Stackhouse, another rookie defensive lineman for the Packers, totaled 14 snaps.

In Buffalo’s 27-24 win over Jacksonville, James Cook, the NFL’s leading rusher for the regular season, was limited to 46 rushing yards on 15 carries, two receptions for five yards, and no touchdowns. Bills’ lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger appeared for 10 plays on special teams. For the Jaguars, defensive end Travon Walker totaled five tackles, including three solo, and one quarterback hit.

Third-year defensive lineman Robert Beal played on special teams for 20 snaps, including assisting on the tackle of the second-half kickoff return, in San Francisco’s 23-19 upset over Philadelphia. For the Eagles, six former Georgia players played on defense or special teams: linebacker Nakobe Dean (six tackles), defensive tackle Jordan Davis (six tackles, one for loss), linebacker Nolan Smith (four tackles, one for loss, one QB hit), defensive tackle Jalen Carter (three tackles, one sack), linebacker Smael Mondon (one tackle on special teams), and cornerback Kelee Ringo (21 plays on special teams, one play at cornerback).

In the Los Angeles Chargers’ 16-3 loss to New England, receiver Ladd McConkey was targeted just four times, making three catches for 32 yards. Teammate Jamaree Salyer played all 60 offensive snaps at left tackle, committing two false-start penalties. For the winning Patriots, rookie Jared Wilson played all 64 snaps at left guard, including one in which he might have saved an opposing scoop-and-score in the fourth quarter.

Offensive lineman Jared Wilson saves the day 😤



LACvsNE on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/eXN2f3KN8i — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2026

Finally, besides the aforementioned Lassiter, running back Nick Chubb was also a contributor in Houston’s 30-6 win at Pittsburgh to cap the wild-card round. The game’s second-leading rusher, Chubb gained 48 yards on 10 carries (after totaling just eight carries in his three previous games combined), including six carries in the fourth quarter alone when the Texans outscored the Steelers, 23 to 0.

Divisional Round

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos this Saturday at 4:30 pm ET. Broncos 1.5-point favorite. Former UGA players active with Buffalo (listed with current place on depth chart): No. 1 running back James Cook and No. 2 center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. Former UGA players active with Denver: none.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks this Saturday at 8:00 pm ET. Seahawks 7.5-point favorites. Former UGA players active with San Francisco: No. 3 left defensive end Robert Beal. Former UGA players active with Seattle: none.

Houston Texans at New England Patriots this Sunday at 3:00 pm ET. Patriots 3-point favorite. Former UGA players active with Houston: No. 2 running back Nick Chubb and No. 1 right cornerback Kamari Lassiter. Former UGA players active with New England: No. 1 left guard Jared Wilson.

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears this Sunday at 6:30 pm ET. Rams 3.5-point favorite. Former UGA players active with Los Angeles: No. 3 quarterback Stetson Bennett, No. 3 nickelback Derion Kendrick, No. 1 right tackle Warren McClendon, and No. 1 quarterback Matthew Stafford. Former UGA players active with Chicago: No. 1 running back D’Andre Swift.