Tory Clark impressed by Georgia’s speed, culture on spring visit

Tory Clark didn’t need long to realize the standard at Georgia was different.

From the moment he stepped on campus for a recent spring visit, the Woodward Academy class of 2028 defensive lineman saw exactly why the Bulldogs continue to set the bar in college football.

“Everything was fast,” Clark told UGASports. “From meetings to practice, they were intentional with everything they were doing. It was amazing to see.”

Clark, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive line prospect out of the Atlanta area, made Georgia one of his first stops of the offseason.

Watching head coach Kirby Smart and defensive line coach Tray Scott operate left a lasting impression, particularly in the meeting room.

“It was amazing listening to Coach Scott go over everything,” Clark said. “The different formations, how they prepare for practice, just getting those guys ready for the season — it stood out.”

That attention to detail has been a key factor in Georgia’s continued effort to build a relationship with Clark.

Georgia is putting in the work

Smart made an in-school visit earlier this year, where the two spoke, emphasizing development and consistency moving forward.

“He told me to keep progressing, keep building my film, and just keep getting better as a player,” Clark said. “He also said guys my size that can move as I can are rare, so that meant a lot.”

Since then, communication has only picked up.

Georgia’s staff has encouraged the nation’s No. 141 overall prospect to return to Athens frequently, and he’s done just that — already making multiple trips to campus as the relationship continues to grow.

“They want me around,” Clark said. “This was my fourth time up there, and you can really feel everything starting to click.”

That connection extends beyond just the coaching staff.

Clark has also leaned on former Woodward Academy standout Blake Stewart, who recently made the jump to Georgia, for insight into life inside the program.

“He told me everything is fast and intense,” Clark said. “The culture is just different. They work hard, and he said he loves it.”

While Georgia has not yet extended an offer, the in-state program holds significant weight for Clark and his family. Growing up in a split household — with allegiances to Georgia and Georgia Tech — Clark admits his perspective has evolved.

“I was a Georgia Tech fan at first, but I switched sides,” he said. “Just seeing what Georgia’s doing, the players they develop, especially on the D-line, it’s special.”

That development, particularly under Scott, stands out. Year after year, Georgia defensive linemen have leaped to the NFL, something Clark has taken notice of as he evaluates his future.

“They’ve put a lot of guys in the league,” he said. “That’s something you pay attention to.”

Where do the Dawgs stand?

For now, Clark’s focus remains on building relationships and taking visits. Stops at Louisville and South Carolina headline his immediate schedule, with trips to Virginia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, and Tennessee also on deck in the coming weeks.

Still, it’s clear where Georgia stands in the mix.

If an offer from the Bulldogs does come, it would carry plenty of meaning.

“It would be a blessing,” Clark said. “Just growing up around Georgia and seeing what they’ve done — it would mean a lot to my family and me.”