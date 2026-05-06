Toughest games? Jim Donnan previews Georgia's 2026 schedule

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young look around the conference to see where Georgia stands in its pursuit of a third straight conference championship. The guys go through Georgia’s schedule and discuss the early storylines for each game. They also examine which other SEC teams are most likely to make it to Atlanta.

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