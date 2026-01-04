Transfer defensive back Khalil Barnes commits to Georgia

Khalil Barnes is coming back home.

The former Clemson defensive back has announced that he is transferring to Georgia. Barnes visited Georgia on January 3 and has now committed to the Bulldogs.

Barnes will likely play safety in Georgia’s secondary.

The 6-foot, 195-pound prospect played his prep football at North Oconee High School just minutes from Georgia’s campus. Georgia receiver Landon Roldan also played for North Oconee, as did incoming EDGE signee Khamari Brooks.

Upon arriving at Clemson, Barnes wasted no time making a name for himself. He recorded 38 total tackles, three forced fumbles, seven passes defensed, and three interceptions in 13 games (seven starts). Those numbers resulted in freshman All-American honors following the 2023 season.

Barnes then started every game for the Tigers in 2024, recording four more interceptions and seven passes defensed.

Injuries limited Barnes to 10 games and nine starts in 2025. He produced 40 total tackles and two passes defended in his third and final season in Clemson.

Barnes fills a major position of need in the transfer portal for the Bulldogs. Georgia needed a difference maker at safety to pair with KJ Bolden with JaCorey Thomas graduating from the program. Zion Branch and Adrian Maddox are currently the top two safeties on the depth chart behind Bolden.

Georgia’s incoming safeties in the 2025 recruiting class include Zech Fort, Jordan Smith, Tyriq Green, and Blake Stewart.

Now, the Bulldogs have a proven starter from a strong ACC program to add to that group and plug into the back end of the defense.