Jim Donnan previews UGA spring practice

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young get you set for the kickoff of spring football at UGA. Who are the team leaders? Which transfers or freshmen are in line to make an immediate impact? What is the approach with Gunner Stockton going into year two as a starter? We ask all of those questions and more from DawgVent members.

WATCH: KIRBY SMART, GUNNER STOCKTON, RAYLEN WILSON, LAWSON LUCKIE

Subscribe to our YouTube channel. You can find our podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.