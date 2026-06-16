UGASports LIVE — Win or go home for baseball

Radi Nabulsi, Anthony Dasher, and Dayne Young discuss Georgia’s postseason run in the College World Series. The Bulldogs need three consecutive wins to clinch a spot in the final series. What will Georgia need to do to beat Texas once and Oklahoma twice? Anthony Dasher joins the show from Nebraska to set the table for Tuesday night’s elimination game.

Georgia comes up short versus Oklahoma.



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