Vent Don't Lie: A 15-minute show
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young bring you five topics in 15 minutes that highlight that chatter on the DawgVent from UGASports.com.
This episode includes:
0:00 Georgia’s rankings in spring and winter sports
3:00 The decision to not pursue more wide receiver transfers
6:00 Jurickson Profar’s second PED suspension
9:00 Should Georgia get a jersey patch for its uniforms? (mentioned by @dawgflo)
12:00 All-time NBA starting five (mentioned by @easychair)
Position breakdown: Georgia Wide Receivers
