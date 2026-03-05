Vent Don't Lie: A 15-minute show

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young bring you five topics in 15 minutes that highlight that chatter on the DawgVent from UGASports.com.

This episode includes:

0:00 Georgia’s rankings in spring and winter sports

3:00 The decision to not pursue more wide receiver transfers

6:00 Jurickson Profar’s second PED suspension

9:00 Should Georgia get a jersey patch for its uniforms? (mentioned by @dawgflo)

12:00 All-time NBA starting five (mentioned by @easychair)

Position breakdown: Georgia Wide Receivers

