WATCH: Glenn Schumann and defensive players' press conferences

Glenn Schumann

0:00—How defense has changed since the first game vs. Ole Miss; Ellis Robinson

1:31—feedback on Rasean Dinkins

2:33—what he considers in the next career step

3:22—feedback on Zayden Walker

4:13—developing his roster, growth—different from the past?

5:31—“Next man up” for Gabe Harris?

6:38—What he learned about his defense from vs. Ole Miss the first time

8:06—Was the fourth quarter vs. Ole Miss a “starting point” for the defense?

9:31—Feedback regarding Ole Miss’ Kewan Lacy

10:48—Pass rush’s improvement over the course of the season

12:31—Where he’s seen the most growth from Joseph Jonah-Ajoyne

13:23—CJ Allen in comparison to other great linebackers Schumann has coached

14:46—What he’s seeing in his third-year linebackers

CJ Allen

0:00—How he’s feeling after a layoff since the SEC title game

0:42—On Schumann being a successful head coach in his future?

1:08—the pass rush’s improvement during this season

1:35—When things “clicked,” the game “slowed down” for Allen

2:15—Details of his NIL process

2:52—His first career start at Georgia vs. Ole Miss

3:29—His feedback on the secondary

3:58—Preparations compared to last season in the Sugar Bowl

4:30—“Talk is cheap” when it comes to the run defense (pride in stopping the run)

5:18—His recovery and return from injury

5:50—Challenges presented by facing Trinidad Chambliss

6:20—Mindset of always preparing to be the starter

Daylen Everette

0:00—On the first game vs. Ole Miss, being a “starting point”?

0:38—On rematches (vs. Alabama and vs. Ole Miss)

1:10—This year’s emphasis on stopping the run

1:42—What would make Schumann an excellent head coach?

2:10—On the simplicity of his NIL contract

2:47—When did the game slow down for Wilson?

3:15—On giving back to his high school during the Christmas break

3:40—What stands out about Kewan Lacy

3:57—How you get to the point when you’re “no longer thinking” on defense

4:30—Describes Auburn’s fumble recovery

5:08—Confidence if Gabe Harris cannot play

5:43—Motivation after last season’s loss in the Sugar Bowl?

6:11—Future after this season (i.e., NFL)?

6:35—Preparations for having a bye again, like last season, in the CFP

Raylen Wilson

Brett Thorson

0:00—Knows all about Ray Guy

0:37—What it meant to win the Ray Guy Award

1:19—Return from his ACL injury, Christmas with the Stocktons

2:16—On not punting in the first game vs. Ole Miss

3:07—Development of Drew Miller

4:37—On his Australian kicking school

5:19—Closeness with specific teammates on punt team

6:22—Special teams role vs. Alabama

7:38—Coach Smart’s frequency to go for it on fourth down

8:32—Reflecting on the end of his Georgia career