WATCH: Glenn Schumann and defensive players' press conferences
Glenn Schumann
0:00—How defense has changed since the first game vs. Ole Miss; Ellis Robinson
1:31—feedback on Rasean Dinkins
2:33—what he considers in the next career step
3:22—feedback on Zayden Walker
4:13—developing his roster, growth—different from the past?
5:31—“Next man up” for Gabe Harris?
6:38—What he learned about his defense from vs. Ole Miss the first time
8:06—Was the fourth quarter vs. Ole Miss a “starting point” for the defense?
9:31—Feedback regarding Ole Miss’ Kewan Lacy
10:48—Pass rush’s improvement over the course of the season
12:31—Where he’s seen the most growth from Joseph Jonah-Ajoyne
13:23—CJ Allen in comparison to other great linebackers Schumann has coached
14:46—What he’s seeing in his third-year linebackers
CJ Allen
0:00—How he’s feeling after a layoff since the SEC title game
0:42—On Schumann being a successful head coach in his future?
1:08—the pass rush’s improvement during this season
1:35—When things “clicked,” the game “slowed down” for Allen
2:15—Details of his NIL process
2:52—His first career start at Georgia vs. Ole Miss
3:29—His feedback on the secondary
3:58—Preparations compared to last season in the Sugar Bowl
4:30—“Talk is cheap” when it comes to the run defense (pride in stopping the run)
5:18—His recovery and return from injury
5:50—Challenges presented by facing Trinidad Chambliss
6:20—Mindset of always preparing to be the starter
Daylen Everette
0:00—On the first game vs. Ole Miss, being a “starting point”?
0:38—On rematches (vs. Alabama and vs. Ole Miss)
1:10—This year’s emphasis on stopping the run
1:42—What would make Schumann an excellent head coach?
2:10—On the simplicity of his NIL contract
2:47—When did the game slow down for Wilson?
3:15—On giving back to his high school during the Christmas break
3:40—What stands out about Kewan Lacy
3:57—How you get to the point when you’re “no longer thinking” on defense
4:30—Describes Auburn’s fumble recovery
5:08—Confidence if Gabe Harris cannot play
5:43—Motivation after last season’s loss in the Sugar Bowl?
6:11—Future after this season (i.e., NFL)?
6:35—Preparations for having a bye again, like last season, in the CFP
Raylen Wilson
0:00—On the first game vs. Ole Miss, being a “starting point”?
0:38—On rematches (vs. Alabama and vs. Ole Miss)
1:10—This year’s emphasis on stopping the run
1:42—What would make Schumann an excellent head coach?
2:10—On the simplicity of his NIL contract
2:47—When did the game slow down for Wilson?
3:15—On giving back to his high school during the Christmas break
3:40—What stands out about Kewan Lacy
3:57—How you get to the point when you’re “no longer thinking” on defense
4:30—Describes Auburn’s fumble recovery
5:08—Confidence if Gabe Harris cannot play
5:43—Motivation after last season’s loss in the Sugar Bowl?
6:11—Future after this season (i.e., NFL)?
6:35—Preparations for having a bye again, like last season, in the CFP
Brett Thorson
0:00—Knows all about Ray Guy
0:37—What it meant to win the Ray Guy Award
1:19—Return from his ACL injury, Christmas with the Stocktons
2:16—On not punting in the first game vs. Ole Miss
3:07—Development of Drew Miller
4:37—On his Australian kicking school
5:19—Closeness with specific teammates on punt team
6:22—Special teams role vs. Alabama
7:38—Coach Smart’s frequency to go for it on fourth down
8:32—Reflecting on the end of his Georgia career