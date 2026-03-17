WATCH: Kirby Smart and players, spring practice

Kirby Smart

0:00—Shout out to the UGA women’s track team, national champs! Also b-ball programs.

0:46—Injury update: Bobo, J. Hall, G. Harris, Kyron Jones, Carter Luckie, Z. Walker

1:55—Update on the team entering the spring

3:37—Two new assistant coaches: Phil Rauscher and Larry Knight

5:05—Impression of wide receiver corps

6:22—Gunner Stockton’s “next steps”

7:38—Transfer portal recap

8:30—Thoughts on transfers Canion and Dowdell

9:33—Coach Smart won’t answer any “which is your best position” questions

9:52—Transitions of freshmen and transfers

11:25—Which NCAA “change” has been most impactful on the program?

13:00—G-Day format and overarching themes from last season to this season

14:26—Outside linebacking group; JACK Amaris Williams

15:14—Reaction to arrests during the offseason: Chris Cole

15:53—Raylen Wilson

16:43—All-white uniforms

Gunner Stockton

0:00—Shout out to the UGA women’s track team, national champs! Also b-ball programs.

0:46—Injury update: Bobo, J. Hall, G. Harris, Kyron Jones, Carter Luckie, Z. Walker

1:55—Update on the team entering the spring

3:37—Two new assistant coaches: Phil Rauscher and Larry Knight

5:05—Impression of wide receiver corps

6:22—Gunner Stockton’s “next steps”

7:38—Transfer portal recap

8:30—Thoughts on transfers Canion and Dowdell

9:33—Coach Smart won’t answer any “which is your best position” questions

9:52—Transitions of freshmen and transfers

11:25—Which NCAA “change” has been most impactful on the program?

13:00—G-Day format and overarching themes from last season to this season

14:26—Outside linebacking group; JACK Amaris Williams

15:14—Reaction to arrests during the offseason: Chris Cole

15:53—Raylen Wilson

16:43—All-white uniforms

Raylen Wilson

0:00—What brought him back this season?

0:23—Main goals to achieve this season

0:36—Adjusting to CJ Allen’s departure

1:08—Senior leadership this season

1:38—Comfortable being a leader?

1:55—Sugar Bowl loss still lingering?

2:19—Chris Cole and Justin Williams return

2:48—Freshmen linebackers

3:17—Where Wilson is looking to “grow the most”

3:35—Changes needed for the defense to be more disruptive

4:03—Explanation of spring practice’s “grind” and meeting new teammates

4:48—Impression Amaris Williams

5:11—Craving of contact

5:35—All-white jerseys

5:52—Glad he came and stayed at Georgia

6:20—Changes in preparation going into a game

7:00—What to expect from a returning player with experience

7:38—Younger guys to keep an eye on during the spring

8:08—What he wants to accomplish during the spring

0:00—Why he returned this season

0:27—Being the older/most experienced guy in the tight ends room

1:03—Seasons get easier/not so much as he gains experience

1:25—Improving explosive plays

1:57—Physically, what he wanted to accomplish during the spring

2:27—What he expects from the sophomore tight ends this season

2:58—Any change in Stockton from a year ago to today

3:28—Jaden Reddell’s development (“a stud”)

3:45—Improvement in Elias Williams

4:22—What he’s seen from QB Ryan Puglisi

4:50—Thoughts on the three freshmen tight ends

5:25—Types of tight ends who play for Coach Hartley

6:00—What he’s done to meet all his new teammates

6:44—Thoughts on freshman tight end Prothro

7:20—Playing in an experienced tight ends room

7:59—What he remembers watching spring practice as a recruit

8:28—Blocking vs. Pass catching this season

8:56—Advice he’s giving to brother Carter