WATCH: Kirby Smart and players, spring practice
Kirby Smart
0:00—Shout out to the UGA women’s track team, national champs! Also b-ball programs.
0:46—Injury update: Bobo, J. Hall, G. Harris, Kyron Jones, Carter Luckie, Z. Walker
1:55—Update on the team entering the spring
3:37—Two new assistant coaches: Phil Rauscher and Larry Knight
5:05—Impression of wide receiver corps
6:22—Gunner Stockton’s “next steps”
7:38—Transfer portal recap
8:30—Thoughts on transfers Canion and Dowdell
9:33—Coach Smart won’t answer any “which is your best position” questions
9:52—Transitions of freshmen and transfers
11:25—Which NCAA “change” has been most impactful on the program?
13:00—G-Day format and overarching themes from last season to this season
14:26—Outside linebacking group; JACK Amaris Williams
15:14—Reaction to arrests during the offseason: Chris Cole
15:53—Raylen Wilson
16:43—All-white uniforms
Gunner Stockton
0:00—Shout out to the UGA women’s track team, national champs! Also b-ball programs.
0:46—Injury update: Bobo, J. Hall, G. Harris, Kyron Jones, Carter Luckie, Z. Walker
1:55—Update on the team entering the spring
3:37—Two new assistant coaches: Phil Rauscher and Larry Knight
5:05—Impression of wide receiver corps
6:22—Gunner Stockton’s “next steps”
7:38—Transfer portal recap
8:30—Thoughts on transfers Canion and Dowdell
9:33—Coach Smart won’t answer any “which is your best position” questions
9:52—Transitions of freshmen and transfers
11:25—Which NCAA “change” has been most impactful on the program?
13:00—G-Day format and overarching themes from last season to this season
14:26—Outside linebacking group; JACK Amaris Williams
15:14—Reaction to arrests during the offseason: Chris Cole
15:53—Raylen Wilson
16:43—All-white uniforms
Raylen Wilson
0:00—What brought him back this season?
0:23—Main goals to achieve this season
0:36—Adjusting to CJ Allen’s departure
1:08—Senior leadership this season
1:38—Comfortable being a leader?
1:55—Sugar Bowl loss still lingering?
2:19—Chris Cole and Justin Williams return
2:48—Freshmen linebackers
3:17—Where Wilson is looking to “grow the most”
3:35—Changes needed for the defense to be more disruptive
4:03—Explanation of spring practice’s “grind” and meeting new teammates
4:48—Impression Amaris Williams
5:11—Craving of contact
5:35—All-white jerseys
5:52—Glad he came and stayed at Georgia
6:20—Changes in preparation going into a game
7:00—What to expect from a returning player with experience
7:38—Younger guys to keep an eye on during the spring
8:08—What he wants to accomplish during the spring
0:00—Why he returned this season
0:27—Being the older/most experienced guy in the tight ends room
1:03—Seasons get easier/not so much as he gains experience
1:25—Improving explosive plays
1:57—Physically, what he wanted to accomplish during the spring
2:27—What he expects from the sophomore tight ends this season
2:58—Any change in Stockton from a year ago to today
3:28—Jaden Reddell’s development (“a stud”)
3:45—Improvement in Elias Williams
4:22—What he’s seen from QB Ryan Puglisi
4:50—Thoughts on the three freshmen tight ends
5:25—Types of tight ends who play for Coach Hartley
6:00—What he’s done to meet all his new teammates
6:44—Thoughts on freshman tight end Prothro
7:20—Playing in an experienced tight ends room
7:59—What he remembers watching spring practice as a recruit
8:28—Blocking vs. Pass catching this season
8:56—Advice he’s giving to brother Carter