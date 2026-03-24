WATCH: Pre-practice Player Interviews
KJ Bolden
0:00 – What are your impressions of the new safeties this season?
0:35 – Does it feel weird to you that you are one of the veterans of the team?
1:09 – What is the energy level on this team?
1:50 – How much does Tyriq Green remind him of you?
2:22 – What has Georgia’s offense looked like this spring?
2:40 – How much more comfortable is Zion Branch this spring?
3:09 – What have you seen from Rasean Dinkins in his first real spring?
3:48 – How have the new transfers to the secondary changed your role?
4:30 – What are your impressions of Isaiah Canion?
5:08 – Impressions of transfers Braylon Conley and Genty Williams
5:44 – What have you seen from the freshmen wide receivers and tight ends?
6:22 = Thoughts on Ethan Barbour
6:57 – How much motivation is there for this team after the Sugar Bowl loss?
7:29 – What is the message for this team in creating havoc?
9:03 – What does Demello Jones bring this season?
Earnest Greene
0:00 – What was the decision like to come back to Georgia and not go pro?
0:44 – What are the differences between playing left tackle and right tackle?
1:09 – Where has Jah Jackson progressed the most from last season to this spring?
1:46 – What is the difference with Phil Rauscher as a coach?
2:21 – What are your impressions of Zykie Helton?
2:50 – What were your thoughts on how Malachi Toliver stood up, filling in for injuries last season?
3:28 – Do you feel that you have to prove yourself again playing the left tackle position?
3:53 – Impression of Jahzare Jackson
4:20 – What are your early impressions of TyQuez Richardson from the transfer portal?
4:55 – What are some of the individual accomplishments you want done this season?
5:33 – What are the offensive linemen’s responsibilities to be more explosive?
6:19 – What does it feel like being the oldest offensive lineman, and how can you be a leader?
London Humphreys
0:00 – Does your role change at all with all the receivers gone from the team?
0:44 – How much does the loss in the Sugar Bowl motivate you this season?
1:18 – What is it about Ethan Barbour coming back from injury show this team?
2:06 – What separates Talyn Taylor from the other receivers?
2:35 – What does this team do to be more explosive?
3:07 – What have you seen from Isaiah Canion?
3:48 – What have you seen from the new freshmen receivers?
4:11 – UGA’s second-year receivers
5:00 – What is the difference between you and Gunner Stockton this season from last?
5:31 – What have you seen from KJ Bolden this spring on the field and as a leader?
6:02 – What have you seen from Sacovie White-Helton this spring?
6:40 – What has Ryan Puglisi done this spring?
7:22 – What do you want to leave G-Day saying as a team?
7:50 – What are your thoughts on the young offensive linemen?
8:20 – What have you seen from Elyiss Williams in his second season?
8:53 – Have you gone against the new transfer corners in practice?
9:22 – How have you learned multiple parts of the wide receiver position?
Justin Williams
0:00 – What have you seen from your growth and how the linebackers are doing?
0:45 – What is it about the linebacker room that gets you so excited?
1:10 – What do you want to prove to yourself about being a leader on this team?
1:35 – What is it about Nick Abrams that can make him play more this season?
2:20 – What does KJ Bolden do more this season in his growth?
2:31 – What did your offseason look like?
3:13 – What is your role in making the defense more aggressive?
3:37 – How do you continue to motivate this team to win more championships?
4:05 – What are your impressions of Coach Larry Knight?
4:26 – Playing linebacker at Georgia in year 3
5:15 – Do you feel a different energy on this team since no one has won a championship?
5:48 – What can you tell us about the new tight ends?
6:21 – What are your impressions of the new freshmen linebackers?
6:54 – What can you tell me about the new offensive linemen?
Quintavious Johnson
0:00 – What are your early impressions of Coach Larry Knight?
0:23 – What has he taught you on rushing the passer?
0:46 – What was Coach Knight’s first message to the team?
1:07 – What are your thoughts on Amaris Williams being on the team?
1:20 – What was your role in his transferring to Georgia?
1:35 – Newcomer Chase Linton
1:45 – What have you seen from Isaiah Gibson this spring?
2:13 – Changes in the offensive line
2:45 – What can the defense do to get more pressure and get more sacks?
3:04 – What are your impressions of Jah Jackson?
3:25 – What are your first impressions of Khamari Brooks?
4:00 – What are your impressions of the freshmen defensive linemen?
4:10 – What do you want to improve on individually?
4:32 – What have your adjustments been like, and how can you be a better leader?
4:53 – How has Gabe Harris accepted the leadership role?
5:16 – How tough was the Sugar Bowl loss, and how do you respond to it?