WATCH: Pre-practice Player Interviews

KJ Bolden

0:00 – What are your impressions of the new safeties this season?

0:35 – Does it feel weird to you that you are one of the veterans of the team?

1:09 – What is the energy level on this team?

1:50 – How much does Tyriq Green remind him of you?

2:22 – What has Georgia’s offense looked like this spring?

2:40 – How much more comfortable is Zion Branch this spring?

3:09 – What have you seen from Rasean Dinkins in his first real spring?

3:48 – How have the new transfers to the secondary changed your role?

4:30 – What are your impressions of Isaiah Canion?

5:08 – Impressions of transfers Braylon Conley and Genty Williams

5:44 – What have you seen from the freshmen wide receivers and tight ends?

6:22 = Thoughts on Ethan Barbour

6:57 – How much motivation is there for this team after the Sugar Bowl loss?

7:29 – What is the message for this team in creating havoc?

9:03 – What does Demello Jones bring this season?

Earnest Greene

0:00 – What was the decision like to come back to Georgia and not go pro?

0:44 – What are the differences between playing left tackle and right tackle?

1:09 – Where has Jah Jackson progressed the most from last season to this spring?

1:46 – What is the difference with Phil Rauscher as a coach?

2:21 – What are your impressions of Zykie Helton?

2:50 – What were your thoughts on how Malachi Toliver stood up, filling in for injuries last season?

3:28 – Do you feel that you have to prove yourself again playing the left tackle position?

3:53 – Impression of Jahzare Jackson

4:20 – What are your early impressions of TyQuez Richardson from the transfer portal?

4:55 – What are some of the individual accomplishments you want done this season?

5:33 – What are the offensive linemen’s responsibilities to be more explosive?

6:19 – What does it feel like being the oldest offensive lineman, and how can you be a leader?

London Humphreys

0:00 – Does your role change at all with all the receivers gone from the team?

0:44 – How much does the loss in the Sugar Bowl motivate you this season?

1:18 – What is it about Ethan Barbour coming back from injury show this team?

2:06 – What separates Talyn Taylor from the other receivers?

2:35 – What does this team do to be more explosive?

3:07 – What have you seen from Isaiah Canion?

3:48 – What have you seen from the new freshmen receivers?

4:11 – UGA’s second-year receivers

5:00 – What is the difference between you and Gunner Stockton this season from last?

5:31 – What have you seen from KJ Bolden this spring on the field and as a leader?

6:02 – What have you seen from Sacovie White-Helton this spring?

6:40 – What has Ryan Puglisi done this spring?

7:22 – What do you want to leave G-Day saying as a team?

7:50 – What are your thoughts on the young offensive linemen?

8:20 – What have you seen from Elyiss Williams in his second season?

8:53 – Have you gone against the new transfer corners in practice?

9:22 – How have you learned multiple parts of the wide receiver position?

Justin Williams

0:00 – What have you seen from your growth and how the linebackers are doing?

0:45 – What is it about the linebacker room that gets you so excited?

1:10 – What do you want to prove to yourself about being a leader on this team?

1:35 – What is it about Nick Abrams that can make him play more this season?

2:20 – What does KJ Bolden do more this season in his growth?

2:31 – What did your offseason look like?

3:13 – What is your role in making the defense more aggressive?

3:37 – How do you continue to motivate this team to win more championships?

4:05 – What are your impressions of Coach Larry Knight?

4:26 – Playing linebacker at Georgia in year 3

5:15 – Do you feel a different energy on this team since no one has won a championship?

5:48 – What can you tell us about the new tight ends?

6:21 – What are your impressions of the new freshmen linebackers?

6:54 – What can you tell me about the new offensive linemen?

Quintavious Johnson

0:00 – What are your early impressions of Coach Larry Knight?

0:23 – What has he taught you on rushing the passer?

0:46 – What was Coach Knight’s first message to the team?

1:07 – What are your thoughts on Amaris Williams being on the team?

1:20 – What was your role in his transferring to Georgia?

1:35 – Newcomer Chase Linton

1:45 – What have you seen from Isaiah Gibson this spring?

2:13 – Changes in the offensive line

2:45 – What can the defense do to get more pressure and get more sacks?

3:04 – What are your impressions of Jah Jackson?

3:25 – What are your first impressions of Khamari Brooks?

4:00 – What are your impressions of the freshmen defensive linemen?

4:10 – What do you want to improve on individually?

4:32 – What have your adjustments been like, and how can you be a better leader?

4:53 – How has Gabe Harris accepted the leadership role?

5:16 – How tough was the Sugar Bowl loss, and how do you respond to it?