Waylon Wooten commits to Georgia

Waylon Wooten is staying home.

The three-star defensive lineman from Grayson High School has committed to Georgia. The 6-foot-1, 315-pound Wooten chose the Bulldogs over Ohio State, Florida, and others.

“That’s been a dream since I was a kid,” Wooten told UGASports earlier this month. “Walking around with a Georgia helmet on as a baby, it wouldn’t be nothing like it. I’d love to play for their defense.”

The Bulldogs envision using Wooten mainly as a zero-technique to three-technique lineman on the defensive interior.

Wooten, who started his high school career at Cedar Grove, already has a perfect Bulldog role model he has looked up to.

“I feel I can bring some more versatility to their room with moving, with power, and putting hands on people, adding another Christen Miller in the room,” Wooten said. “Taking a kid from my same area and developing him to want to be a top NFL D-lineman, that tells me a lot about how their development is.”

Georgia gave Wooten one of his first offers in August 2024, at the beginning of his sophomore season. The Bulldogs have hosted him in Athens numerous times since then.

All those visits have resulted in a strong relationship with defensive line coach Tray Scott, a key factor in Wooten’s commitment to Georgia.

“Since I was in the 10th grade, he’s been telling me since I was having my ups and my downs,” Wooten said. “Always looking at my film, my camps. He always told me the real, always told me what I needed, when I needed to drop weight, a lot of different things. I love Coach Scott.”

Wooten is the eighth commitment in Georgia’s 2027 class. He is the first defensive lineman and second defensive commit overall, joining linebacker Temorris Campbell Jr.