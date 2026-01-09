What it means: Ja'Marley Riddle commits to Georgia

What it means: Ja'Marley Riddle commits to Georgiaby: Jed May19 minutes agoJedMay_Read In AppSep 14, 2024; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Anderson Castle (1) is stopped on his run by East Carolina Pirates defensive back Ja'Marley Riddle (22) during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn ImagesUGASports breaks down the impact of Georgia adding East Carolina safety transfer Ja'Marley Riddle from the transfer portal.