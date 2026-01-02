What just happened: Ole Miss ends Georgia's season in Sugar Bowl

Kirby Smart has proved he will take risks in big moments. Whether it’s a fake punt or going for it on fourth down in Georgia’s own territory, Smart hasn’t shied away from crucial decisions that can backfire spectacularly if they go wrong.

Ultimately, on third-and-5 with 32 seconds to go in the game, Smart OK’d the decision to send pressure and leave Ole Miss receivers in man coverage. With the defense unable to get home in time, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw a 40-yard bomb to De’Zhaun Stribling, who got behind Demello Jones. This set up a 47-yard field goal from place-kicker Lucas Carneiro, which led to an Ole Miss 39-34 win over Georgia. The Rebels added a safety on the ensuing kickoff.

Georgia led 21-12 at the half but stagnated offensively in the third quarter. Chambliss, in turn, took advantage and played the best game of his season. Chambliss completed 30 of 46 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs did not have many answers defensively in the second half, although they did everything possible to put themselves in a position to win late.

Trailing by 10 points, the Bulldogs scored a quick touchdown when Gunner Stockton found Zachariah Branch in the end zone with 7:03 to play in the fourth quarter. The Georgia defense got a stop, with the offense opting to run some time off the clock to either go ahead or tie. The Bulldogs got down to the Ole Miss 3-yard line but lost three yards on second down. After Stockton threw an incomplete pass on third down, Peyton Woodring tied the game at 34 with 59 seconds left to play in the game. Stockton finished the game 18-of-30 throwing for 203 yards and a touchdown, and also added two rushing scores.

Getting to third-and-5 was huge for the Georgia defense as it appeared overtime was on the horizon. Instead, the big risk to send pressure failed, with the Bulldogs’ season concluded in the same place it did a year ago.

What it means

Georgia’s season comes to a conclusion with a 12-2 record, once again in a playoff game after receiving a bye. In two seasons, teams that received a bye are 1-7. The Rebels, meanwhile, will advance to the Fiesta Bowl to face Miami in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Considering that Lane Kiffin abandoned this team, getting these two wins proves that Ole Miss has the kind of mental toughness needed to chase a championship. Head coach Pete Golding has done a remarkable job keeping this Ole Miss team together with the distractions it has faced.

A question that needs answering

Why did Georgia send pressure on third-and-5 with 32 seconds remaining?

The one thing the Bulldogs could not allow to happen was for the Rebels to slip a receiver behind the secondary. When you send pressure and leave your cornerbacks on an island, that’s the risk. The Bulldogs had been unable to get pressure on Chambliss all game, and each time they sent pressure he made them pay.

On this play, Georgia rushed five and had another close to the line spying Chambliss. That left five players in coverage. With the way Chambliss and the Rebels’ receivers were playing, this was certainly an interesting decision. Ole Miss had zero timeouts and a 10-to-20 yard pickup would not have made it an easy field goal for Carneiro the way this big gainer did.

All risks come with consequences of some sort. There was no bigger negative consequence then forcing a defensive play call in what turned into the biggest play of the game.

Three important plays

Missed field goal: In the first half, Georgia place-kicker Peyton Woodring missed a 55-yard field goal short. Woodring definitely has the leg from that range, which made it surprising that he left the kick short. This proved pivotal as the Bulldogs tied the game with 59 seconds to go instead of going ahead.

Hero ball: Of the three incredible plays Chambliss had on Ole Miss’ scoring drive early in the fourth quarter, the craziest was the second. Chambliss ran backwards for what seemed like infinity, then reversed field and found running back Kewan Lacy open to barely get a first down. That set up a deep ball and eventually a touchdown to take the lead.

Third-and-5: The 40-yard pickup will haunt Georgia all offseason. It’s a brutal way to exit the playoff.

Grading Georgia

Offense: C+

Georgia finished with 344 total yards but laid an egg in the middle eight, which was a period it emphasized during the long layoff. The Bulldogs had an opportunity to get points before the end of the first half and were forced to punt. In the third quarter, they didn’t execute well enough and fell short on a missed 55-yard field goal attempt. Down 10 points, the offense eventually woke up, but also failed to punch the ball in the end zone with just over a minute to go in the game. The offense started and finished strong but left a lot to be desired in the middle.

Defense: C

I’m hesitant to grade the defense too harshly for this performance. Chambliss played lights out and perhaps just played his way into legitimate NFL draft consideration. He extended plays with his legs, found open receivers at the last moment, delivered exceptional back-shoulder passes and out-executed the Georgia secondary time and again. It wasn’t like the first meeting, however, when Georgia’s defense looked lost for three quarters. This was more to do with Chambliss and the Rebels playing an exceptional game.

Special teams: B+

As mentioned, Woodring has the leg to make field goals from 55 yards. His first-half attempt from this distance fell short as he did not hit the ball clean after the snap and hold. These missed three points proved pivotal in the fourth quarter as Georgia was trailing by both 10 and three points instead of being tied late. Otherwise, the special teams group had a sound game. Brett Thorson landed two punts inside the 20, including one at the 2-yard line. The Bulldogs also executed a fake punt to perfection from their own 29-yard line that led to a field goal.

Final grades

Offense: B

Defense: C

Special teams: B+