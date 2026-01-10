"Who are we getting?" Day 8 Portal Recap

"Who are we getting?" Day 8 Portal Recapby: Harrison Reno44 minutes agoHarrisonRenoRead In AppSep 14, 2024; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Anderson Castle (1) is stopped on his run by East Carolina Pirates defensive back Ja'Marley Riddle (22) during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn ImagesThe hot streak in the transfer portal continued for Georgia as it landed its fifth commitment. The Bulldogs aren't done yet either.