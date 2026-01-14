"Who are we getting?" Transfer Portal Day 12 Recap

"Who are we getting?" Transfer Portal Day 12 Recapby: Harrison Reno01/14/26HarrisonRenoRead In AppSep 20, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Gentry Williams (9) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Simmons (4) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn ImagesGeorgia picked up its seventh commitment via the transfer portal on a rather slow Tuesday. UGASports breaks down all the news and scoop.