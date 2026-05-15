Why Blue Cain is a "unicorn" at Georgia

Georgia guard Blue Cain will return for the 2026-27 basketball season with a trait that is unique in modern college basketball: longevity.

It’s a quality that drew praise from UGA athletic director Josh Brooks during a recent interview with Pure Athlete, a youth sports platform co-founded by former Atlanta Braves outfielder Jeff Francoeur.

“We are thankful we have Blue Cain coming back for a fourth year,” Brooks said. “He will be a four-year starter at the University of Georgia. That is like a unicorn.”

“That’s unheard of,” Francoeur remarked.

Cain was the only Bulldog to start all 33 games last season. He has started in 74 consecutive games for Georgia. Brooks says one of the pitches made by Mike White and his staff to Cain was about the legacy Cain can leave at Georgia.

Georgia guard Blue Cain (0) after Georgia’s game against South Carolina at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (Sofia Yaker/UGAAA)

“When we were talking to Blue and going through the process – and he is a great young man – it is like: ‘Blue, you have a chance to be a four-year starter at the University of Georgia and go to three NCAA Tournaments.’”

Cain will share a backcourt for one more season with Smurf Millender. While he has only been with the Bulldogs for one year, Brooks said he made enough of an impact on the fanbase that it was easy to include him in roster management plans.

“He embodies the spirit of a Bulldog,” Brooks said of Millender.

Millender averaged 12 points and led the team in assists last season.