Zachariah Branch arrested in downtown Athens

Zachariah Branch’s draft week is off to a rough start.

The former Georgia receiver was arrested in downtown Athens early Sunday morning on counts of obstructing public sidewalks/streets – prowling and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald was first to report the news.

The obstruction of a public sidewalk/street charge carried a bond of 10 dollars. The obstruction of a law enforcement officer charge came with a 29 dollar bond.

Branch was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail at 1:26 A.M. He posted bond at 3:44 A.M.

He spent part of Saturday signing autographs for fans at Georgia’s G-Day.

Branch finished his one season in Athens with a school-record 81 receptions for 811 yards and six touchdowns. He is a prospect who has been expected to be drafted in the first two or three rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday in Pittsburgh.

“I’m a big Zachariah Branch guy, have been all along. Some have thought third, fourth round when I had him in the first, second. He’s going to be great out as a late one, early two for me. He’ll probably end up being a second-round pick,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said last week. “He’s a bubble screen sensation. He had the punt kick return for a touchdown at USC as a freshman. He’s got a lot of Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens) in him. I see a similar type of skill set and the kind of talent. He’s got a great football IQ, as Zachariah Branch does. But some don’t see it.”