2026 Virginia High School Basketball Playoff Central

The 2025-26 Virginia High School Basketball postseason has arrived!

Make sure you bookmark the links below that feature the VHSL Basketball Playoff Brackets for every region and classification – for both boys and girls – below.

As we gather more information and receive it from the regional directors + results that trickly in nightly, we’ll update it along with hyperlinks to the official MaxPreps and VHSL brackets that get posted with up to the minute info on locations and times.

We’ll also start adding links to the VISAA Tournament info once those brackets are released in the coming days.

View the 2025-26 VHSL Playoff Basketball Brackets Here

See the 2024-25 VHSL Playoff Basketball Brackets Here

Watch Virginia High School Hoops Playoff Action on the NFHS Network:

Watch VHSL Hoops Playoff Action on NFHS Network Here

VHSL Web Site’s Basketball Playoff Page Here

VISAA Web Site’s Basketball Pages Here

Matthew Hatfield has served as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com since 2016 and been writing for the web site under the Rivals umbrella dating back to 2004. Matthew also has served as the Play-by-Play Voice for Old Dominion Women’s Basketball since 2021. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates. To contact Matthew, please e-mail [email protected], and be sure to Subscribe to CoVA Sports TV, where you can watch and hear his Podcasts.